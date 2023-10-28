Headlines

Tejas box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut-starrer takes slow start, earns Rs 1.25 crore

Kangana Ranaut’s film Tejas is estimated to collect Rs 1.25 crore on day 1.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut’s film Tejas finally hit the theatres on Friday, Oct 27. This was one of the most anticipated films of the year. On day one, the film took a slow start and collected Rs 1.25 crore at the box office.

As per sacnilk.com report, the film is estimated to collect Rs 1.25 crore on day 1. Meanwhile, The team of Tejas held a special screening for the senior Indian Air Force officers and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Indian Air Force auditorium and sharing this moment with her fans on social media, Kangana shared a few glimpses of the Tejas team with honourable Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and COAS General Manoj Pande. She further jotted an overwhelming caption.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and while sharing the pictures from the special screening for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other Indian Air Force senior officers and penned a note, “Team Tejas held a special screening for Respected defence minister @rajnathsinghbjp ji and many dignitaries from the Indian Air Force at the Indian Airforce auditorium today evening.
It was an enthralling experience to see a film dedicated to the defence forces and our soldiers with so many soldiers and the honourable Defence Minister himself.” 

She added that Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan gifted his fighter jet-shaped brooch to the Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara and said, “In a surreal moment after watching the film Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM removed his fighter jet-shaped brooch from his jacket and gifted to my director @sarveshmewara This gesture moved us deeply it seemed we have accomplished our mission. We are beyond thrilled and can’t wait to bring the film to you all this coming Friday 27th October."

Tejas is a movie about aerial combat, and it's the first movie directed by Sarvesh Mewara, who has been in the entertainment industry for nearly 20 years.

In an exclusive chat with DNA, the director opens up about making the film and what makes it stand out. While talking about the challenges he faced while making a film on a female fighter pilot on a limited budget and he said, “My biggest challenge was Covid.” The filmmaker elaborates, “This was my first film and I had to interact with actors ad technicians on Zoom calls. I cast actors on Zoom and then when I saw them in person, I didn’t feel they had the body language of an Air Force officer. Then, we couldn’t get the kind of support from the Air Force due to Covid in terms of access to bases and actual aircrafts.”

