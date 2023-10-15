Tanushree Dutta files FIR against Rakhi Sawant, accuses her of tarnishing her image

Tanushree Dutta said, "Rakhi Sawant had made 5-6 videos where she made false and baseless allegations to put me in distress and spoil my career".

Tanushree Dutta has filed an FIR against Rakhi Sawant for allegedly tarnishing her image and putting her into distress by levelling baseless allegations. The FIR was filed at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai on Saturday.

“Rakhi Sawant had made 5-6 videos where she made false and baseless allegations to put me in distress and spoil my career. She had admitted that she had got money to do those press conferences to spoil my image. She has extended an apology in a video but I don’t consider it as genuine. The apology was posted to suppress the issue but she continued with her deceitful motives,” Dutta said.

She further said that it was not appropriate for anyone to level allegations against any innocent person, especially a woman.

Her lawyer Nitin Satpute also alleged that Rakhi Sawant posted all the “vulgar and cheap videos” at the behest of someone.

“She (Rakhi Sawant) has misused the social media… Tanushree Dutta was Miss India. Tanushree replaced Rakhi Sawant as dancer in Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss and to take revenge she is doing all this. The person behind all this will soon be determined. They will soon be arrested. After this, no woman will indulge in defaming another woman in the country. We will demand a narco analysis test of Rakhi Sawant,” Satpute said.

Earlier taking to Instagram Tanushree Dutta wrote that Rakhi Sawant had made false and baseless allegations about her in several YouTube videos in 2018.



