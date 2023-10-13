Headlines

Bollywood

Meezan Jafri shares why he chose to do ensemble film Yaariyan 2: 'It's a challenge to visibly stand out...' | Exclusive

Apart from Meezan Jafri, the romantic drama Yaariyan 2 also stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, Yash Dasgupta, Priya Prakash Warrier, and Warina Hussain in the leading roles.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

Meezan Jafri has no qualms being part of an ensemble cast in Yaariyan 2, which is just the third film in his acting career. In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, the actor, who has previously starred in Malaal and Hungama 2, said that he always looks at how much of an impact his role will create in a film and in the minds of the audiences.

The comng-of-age romantic drama film Yaariyan 2, a stand alone sequel to the 2014 hit Yaariyan, has an ensemble cast comprising of Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Kumar, Meezan Jafri, Yash Dasgupta, Warina Hussain, and Priya Prakash Warrier among others. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film releases in cinemas on October 20.

When Meezan was asked if he had any apprehensions being a part of such a huge star cast at such an early point in his career, he said to DNA, "Not at all, because I knew exactly how impactful my character is and the kind of impact it will create on the audience. I know how much he stands out from everybody else in the film. Whenever I get roles, I look at how much I can stand out and do the best of my abilities. I think it's a challenge to visibly stand out in an ensemble and that's what pushes me sometimes. I think it's just a coincidence that I end my doing an ensemble film, even Hungama 2 had an ensemble cast."

"In Yaariyan 2, every character has his or her own chunk of stance where they stand out, you will realise it once you see the film. And specially with Shikhar, it's so different that what I have done so far. People wil take that character home with them when they walk out of the theatre and I think that's really important. That's the reason I chose this character and was happy going ahead with it", Jaaved Jaaferi's son added.

Yaariyan 2 will clash at the box office with the dystopian action thriller Ganapath, featuring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles.

