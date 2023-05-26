Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Tahira Kashyap shares old video of dancing with her late father-in-law P Khurrana as she pens emotional tribute to him

"I haven’t met perhaps never will meet someone like you. I will never forget your laughter, we’ll miss you papa", wrote Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana as she remembered her late father-in-law P Khurrana.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:36 AM IST

Tahira Kashyap shares old video of dancing with her late father-in-law P Khurrana as she pens emotional tribute to him
Tahira Kashyap/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father and renowned astrologer P Khurrana passed away in Mohali last week on Friday, May 19 due to 'a prolonged incurable ailment', as per the family statement. On Thursday, May 25, the family held a prayer meeting to remember the late soul.

Ayushmann's wife and author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana shared some of her unseen photos and clips with her late father-in-law and even penned an emotional tribute for him yesterday. "I have yet to meet a father-in-law who loved his feminist daughter-in-law", Tahira said in a poem, which she wrote herself and used as a voiceover for her video, in which P Khurrana was even seen dancing with her daughter-in-law.

Along with a clip, she wrote, "Papa. A relationship since I was in high school. I remember all my firsts. The first time I came to your home which had a full filmi family picture. To the first time I used my salary in college to gift you and mama a portrait that I got made from an artist to impress you. The time I struggled to call you papa and then it just didn’t leave. The first time I had heard that you were absolutely cool with me not shifting my base after marriage. You respected my family, broke all traditions and let me stay happy. How often do you see that. There have been many firsts."

"But this first I am about to mention perhaps was the last. Just 2 days back I was going through your things and saw you kept the magazine which had my cover. This was clicked many years back but you treasured it and I never knew. Breaks my heart to not have the hero around to the boy I love the most. I haven’t met perhaps never will meet someone like you. I will never forgot your laughter, we’ll miss you papa", she concluded.

Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, Twinkle Khanna, and multiple other celebrities poured in their condolences in the comments section. Ayushmann Khurrana had himself shared some of the photos from the prayer meet and penned a tribute for his late father on Thursday. 

READ | 'Maa ka khyaal rakhna...': Ayushmann Khurrana holds mother at late father P Khurrana's prayer meet, pens heartfelt note

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore
Femina Miss India 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, others walk red carpet in style
Meet Siddhi Idnani, The Kerala Story star who represented India in Paris, made her debut in Gujarati film
Sobhita Dhulipala looks enchanting in pink Manish Malhotra saree at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch
Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 706 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 26
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.