Taapsee Pannu calls 'Manmarziyaan' co-star Vicky Kaushal 'marriage material' on a chat show

Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal recently appeared on a chat show and made some candid revelations...

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2019, 03:24 AM IST

After winning hearts with their amazing chemistry and acting chops in Manmarziyaan last year, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu are all set to be back together, but this time on the small screens. Both Vicky and Taapsee recently shot for a chat show in which Taapsee went on to call Vicky 'marriage material'. 

During the course of their conversation with the host, Taapsee revealed that she bonded with Vicky on WhatsApp even before they met each other for the shoot of Manmarziyaan. Vicky was quoted as saying, "I was in my blue hair and she was in her red hair and I don't know for some reason, we just hit it off straight away. One striking thing about her personality is that she is immensely transparent as a person and she is a great talker. And I am a great listener."

When it was time for fun and games, Taapsee was asked to pick one from Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal for 'Kill, Marry, Hook up'. Taapsee was quick to share that she'd hook up with Varun, kill Abhishek and marry Vicky as he's more marriage material. Later on, both Vicky and Taapsee were asked to pick the worst films of each other. While Vicky picked Taapsee's Naam Shabana, Taapsee picked Vicky's Sanju. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently filming the Udham Singh biopic, while Taapsee is gearing up for the release of Saand Ki Aankh along with Bhumi Pednekar. 

