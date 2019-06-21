'Super 30' song 'Paisa': Hrithik Roshan romances money in Vishal Dadlani's track

Hrithik Roshan has transformed himself into mathematician Anand Kumar for his upcoming release Super 30. The makers of the film have now released a song titled 'Paisa' which shows everyone the power of money, and a story about their moral use.

When offered a huge sum of money, Hrithik Roshan, in the song 'Paisa' from Super 30, accepts it and starts living his life. A man who is struggling to make ends meet, buys a silver chain, bike to take his girlfriend on a ride and go to pubs, drinking and dancing.

There is another side to Hrithik in the song too. He invests the money, assures his students the best for them and seems to have called for trouble since the song also shows goons firing guns and beating up people, which real life Anand Kumar admits to go through on a daily basis.

The song's vocals have been intensified with Vishal Dadlani's voice. Ajay Atul's music too will make you shake a leg to the beats. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics for the song which shows us the lust for money. However Hrithik's character does nothing but romances money, since he uses them for needs which are sufficient to his living.

Here, take a look at the song:

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is now slated to release on July 12. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur as Hrithik's girlfriend, CID famed Aditya Srivastava as Hrithik's colleague and co-owner of Super 30, and Pankaj Tipathi as a politician. The movie will also see Gully Boy actor Vijay Verma in a cameo appearance.