Sunny Kaushal shares goofy picture with Vicky Kaushal to wish him on 34th birthday

Sunny Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 34th birthday on Monday, May 16. His younger brother Sunny Kaushal, who is also an actor, wished the Raazi actor by sharing a goofy picture with him just after midnight. "Janamdin mubarak ho meri jaan", is what Sunny captioned the picture.

The picture seems to be clicked at Vicky's wedding with Katrina Kaif in December last year as the two brothers look dashing in white kurta pajamas. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot with each other in a grand, intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021, at the Six Fort Senses Barwara, Rajasthan.

Netizens too poured in their wishes for the Raazi actor in the comments section. While many Instagram users wrote "Happy Birthday Vicky", one user wrote, "When u realise you are the next one to get married" seeing Sunny's funny expressions in the photo. Another comment read, "Cuteness overloaded" with a red heart emoji.



READ | Happy birthday Vicky Kaushal: Actor's cute childhood photos that will melt your heart



Meanwhile, Vicky is currently enjoying his New York trip with Katrina. The couple has been sharing pictures from their vacation on social media. On Sunday, May 15, the Masaan actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo with his college mates where he can be seen posing with them. Along with the post, he wrote, "Batch 2005".

For the unversed, Vicky has given critically and commercially acclaimed performances in films like Sardar Udham, Manmarziyaan, and Sanju. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his terrific performance as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

On the other hand, Sunny has been a part of films like sports drama Gold headlined by Akshay Kumar, dance drama Bhangra Paa Le, and romantic Shiddat. He made his OTT debut with Kabir Khan's war drama The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye on Amazon Prime Video India.