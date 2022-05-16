Happy birthday Vicky Kaushal: Actor's cute childhood photos that will melt your heart

On Vicky Kaushal's 34th birthday, let’s go through some of his absolutely cute and adorable photos that will make you go ‘aww’.
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who is married to Katrina Kaif, turned a year older on Monday. Kaushal made his Bollywood debut for independent drama Masaan in 2015. Vicky has proved to be a versatile actor by delivering hits such as ‘Raazi’ and ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.
1. 8-year-old Vicky Kaushal
This photo is proof that Vicky Kaushal was an entertainer even back in 1996, at the age of eight.
2. Vicky Kaushal with his brother
Vicky Kaushal and his younger brother Sunny Kaushal, who is also an actor, are very close to each other. Both the actor often post throwback childhood photos with each other and we definitely don’t mind it!
3. Vicky Kaushal and his chubby cheeks
With slightly curly hair, big eyes, and chubby cheeks, Vicky Kaushal will make you go aww with his cute looks.
4. Vicky Kaushal with Hrithik Roshan
Here, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny can be seen with actor Hrithik Roshan. “Found this while cleaning up my drawers today. My first time on a film set (Fiza) and the reason was to see this phenomena in flesh and blood. KNPH had just come out and I was a crazy fan like many others. Someone told me that he only meets kids who can dance on 'Ek pal ka jeena' (obviously I was getting fooled), but I believed that and rehearsed and practiced dancing on the song for 3 days before meeting him. When I finally met, he was the sweetest person ever. Probably the only time I have stared at another human being for hours at stretch... coz may be for me he was not just a purush, he was a mahapurush. Inspiration... then, now and forever. Hrithik Roshan! #throwback along with biraadar,” the actor wrote in an Instagram post.
5. Vicky Kaushal is an achiever since childhood
Vicky Kaushal shared this photo with the caption, “And that's how I received my first award ever... Holding on to dear life!”
6. Vicky Kaushal in Fridge
In this 1988 photo, baby Vicky can be seen posing for the camera inside a fridge. “Fridge potato,” Vicky wrote white sharing the photo on his Instagram.
7. Cute Vicky Kaushal
The sweet-looking chum as a kid has now become a Bollywood star who is married to Katrina Kaif.