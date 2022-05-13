Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal visit Priyanka Chopra’s New York restaurant, photos go viral

Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently spending time together in New York. The two were just sighted visiting Katrina's favourite café in town a few days ago. Now, the couple went to Priyanka Chopra's restaurant, Sona, and shared photos..

Katrina shared a photo from the restaurant with Vicky Kaushal and co-owner Maneesh M Goyal on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Home away from home -@sonanewyork loved the vibe @priyankachopra as always everything you do is just amazing.”



Katrina looked stunning in a printed dress. Her hair was left open and styled in loose waves. Vicky, on the other hand, was dressed casually in a grey tshirt and black denim pants. He also appears to be wearing a cap. For the photo, they posed and smiled together.

Priyanka Chopra, replied to the story and wrote, “Love you honey! So glad you guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes you anytime…#homeawayfromhome."







Some photos were also shared on the restaurant’s official page.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were in the news after rumours of the latter's pregnancy began to circulate. Katrina Kaif is already two months pregnant, according to reports. Vicky Kaushal's representative, on the other hand, denied the rumour and termed the report false.

Katrina Kaif has been filming Merry Christmas, a film directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa. Vicky Kaushal, meanwhile, has a packed schedule ahead of him. He will appear alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. He's also said to have worked on a YRF film with Manushi Chillar.