Sunny Deol shares his 'icing on the cake' moment, video goes VIRAL

Sunny Deol, who is having a gala time in Manali, shares a video on Instagram in which he can be seen playing with snow. He often drops videos and pictures from his trips on social media. From his Instagram stories, it seems that the actor is enjoying every moment of life.

Sunny Deol on Sunday posted a video from Manali on Instagram. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Icing on the cake." Enjoy every moment of Life. #Mountains #snowday #Sunday.” As soon as he posted this video, his fans started commenting on it. One of them mentioned, “Sir mai aapka bahut bada fan hu love u sunny sir.” While another wrote, “Lots of love to you Sunny and for your Son.”

Watch Video:

He posted multiple photos from the tourist spot. While sharing photos, he wrote, “A fresh whiff of mountain air to welcome 2022#Manali #NewYear #Nature #2022.”

From his social media stories, we can predict how much Sunny love spending time in Manali. Earlier, he visited the city with his father Dharmendra. On the work front, the actor will be seen in ‘Gadar 2.’