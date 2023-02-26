Suniel Shetty recalls first meeting with KL Rahul, had no idea he knew Athiya: 'She and Mana just exchanged looks'

Suniel Shetty on Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot earlier this year after dating for several years. The cricketer has know to be close to Athiya’s family, including her father Suniel Shetty and brother Ahan Shetty. However, when Athiya and Rahul first began speaking to each other, Suniel had no idea. The actor himself revealed this on a recent appearance.

Suniel Shetty appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to speak about India's first MMA reality show, Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt. Here, he recalled his first meeting with Rahul, back when he didn’t about his and Athiya’s equation. The actor said, “I had the pleasure of meeting Rahul first at an airport. I was thrilled to learn that he was from Mangalore, my hometown. I was a big fan of him and was happy to see that he was doing well. When I came home and shared the news with Athiya and (wife) Mana, they didn’t say much; they just exchanged looks with each other. Later, Mana came to me and said that Athiya and Rahul [were on] talking terms.”

Suniel Shetty said that ven though he was surprised to discover that, he was happy for Athiya. He added, “I was surprised that Athiya had not mentioned it to me. I was happy as I always told Athiya to connect with south Indian boys. Rahul’s house in Mangalore is only a few kilometres away from my birthplace (Mulki). So, this was a happy coincidence.”

Athiya began her Bollywood career with the 2015 film Hero and has since appeared in Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor, which has her last film appearance. KL Rahul made his debut for the Indian cricket team in 2014 and has since then represented the country in all three formats of the game. He has also captained the national side on occasions. The couple tied the knot on January 23.