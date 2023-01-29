Search icon
Watch: Athiya Shetty spotted in first public appearance post wedding with KL Rahul, netizens irked by her 'attitude'

Athiya Shetty was clicked by paparazzi on Saturday in her first public appearance since her wedding on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 07:35 AM IST

Athiya Shetty spotted in Mumbai

Athiya Shetty was spotted in public for the first time since her wedding with KL Rahul a few days ago. The actress and the cricketer tied the knot at her father Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse earlier this week. Athiya was clicked exiting a saloon in Mumbai on Saturday. A video shared by a paparazzo account shows Athiya being congratulated by the photographers before she gets into her car.

The video begins with Athiya coming out of the saloon as the photographers congratulate her. The actress smiles at them and says thank you before getting into her car. As the paparazzi ask her how she is, the actress repeats her thank you before driving away. As the video was posted online, many social media users were irked by what they felt was Athiya ignoring the paparazzi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

One comment read, “She gave so much attitude to you guys.” Another Instagram user commented, “You don’t exist for them … pls unka peecha chodho (stop following them).” Several others echoed this sentiment. A few others joked about Athiya’s sartorial choice for the occasion. The actress was wearing a loose-fitted white shirt. “Such a thoughtful wife.. she has decided to wear only old shirts of Rahul after marriage,” joked one fan.

Athiya and Rahul tied the knot on Monday in Khandala in a private ceremony attended only by close friends and family. Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty came out to greet the paparazzi outside the venue ahd distributed sweets to them hours after the ceremony. Athiya and Rahul also posed for pictures later in the evening. The two have been sharing glimpses from their dreamy wedding on Instagram over the last week. The couple is expected to host a reception for Bollywood and cricket friends in May or June after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League.

