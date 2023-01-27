Search icon
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul apply haldi on each other in unseen photos from their wedding festivities. See pics here

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul dropped unseen photos from their haldi ceremony on Friday, January 27.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 06:37 PM IST

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul/Instagram

Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot with each other on Monday, January 23, at an intimate ceremony at her father Suneil Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. After sharing the dreamy wedding photos on their Instagram handle on Monday itself, the couple dropped some unseen photos from their haldi ceremony on Friday, January 27.

Sharing a carousel of four photos, Athiya wrote in Hindi, "Sukh (Happiness)" and added a yellow sun emoji. In the first picture, the two are seen sharing a hearty laugh and the actress is seen smiling beautifully in the second. Athiya is seen applying haldi on her brother Ahan Shetty's face in the next photo and the final picture shows her posing against the sunglight.

KL Rahul too took to his Instagram and shared four photos with the same caption as his wife. The two are seen applying haldi on each other in the first photo and someone is seen applying haldi on the cricketer's nose in the next two pictures. In the last two photos, Rahul and Athiya are seen in a romantic pose with each other.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding was a private affair with close family members and friends in attendance including celebrities such as the actress Diana Penty, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, and cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma among others.

For the unversed, Athiya and Rahul have been together for more than three years. The couple, however, maintained their relationship a secret earlier before the couple made their first public appearance and posed together at the screening of Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's debut Bollywood film Tadap in December 2021.

