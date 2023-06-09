Suniel Shetty claps as Malaika Arora burns the stage with her dance moves on Karisma Kapoor's song Husn Hai Suhana

Credit: dancewithtalent/Instagram

Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor, two very popular Bollywood actresses, never fail to mesmerise us with their dance moves. Now a throwback back video is going viral in which both the actress can be seen grooving.

Malaika Arora burned the stage with her sexy dance moves on Karisma Kapoor’s song Husn Hai Suhana. She can be seen wearing a beautiful bodycon dress while dancing. While Karisma Kapoor who was also standing on the stage and Suniel Shetty can be seen cheering for the actress.

Recently, Malaika Arora, who never fails to inspire us with her thoughts, recently talked about happiness while speaking to spiritual mentor AiR-Atman in Ravi. She also discussed the difference between happiness and pleasure.

While speaking to the spiritual mentor, Malaika can be heard saying, “Am I happy? Am I happy with what I have? Is this good enough? I always feel that there is this thirst in me. I need to, I need to achieve, I need to get that little extra something because I feel if I do, it’ll make me a little more happy.”

Replying to her, spiritual mentor AiR-Atman in Ravi said, “But you know why? The problem is that we are trying to become happy. But happiness is not in becoming. You have got to be happy. In the moment, in the moment. That process is different actually living in the moment. We confuse pleasure to be happiness. See pleasure, we all enjoy pleasure. Who doesn’t? But pleasure is momentry. It is ephemeral. It comes, it goes. But true happiness flows.”

The video of this conversation is now going viral on social media. One of the Instagram users wrote, “Agree happiness is important.” The second one said, “exactly, happiness comes within.”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan from 1998-2017. The actor has one son with Malaika – 20-year-old Arhaan. Since their separation, Malaika has been in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.