'Sunaina's brother is trying to put her behind bars', Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Hrithik Roshan's sister

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 1400 on Flipkart after Rs 25500 off, USB-C model to go on sale soon

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, SMS, images & quotes to share with loved ones

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

ISRO solar mission: Aditya-L1 spacecraft leaves Earth’s orbit for 110-day journey to Lagrange Point L1

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 1400 on Flipkart after Rs 25500 off, USB-C model to go on sale soon

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, SMS, images & quotes to share with loved ones

Parliament special session LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to meet today in new Sansad Bhavan

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

Bollywood

Bollywood

'Sunaina's brother is trying to put her behind bars', Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Hrithik Roshan's sister

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter page and shared a series of tweets about Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan and her alleged sufferings.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 10:26 AM IST

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan tweeted something cryptic about 'living in hell'. She wrote, "And living in hell continues ....gosh I’m tired." And in the evening, she surprised many by posting that during the infamous Hrithik and Kangana Ranaut controversy, she has been supportive of the latter. Sunaina tweeted, "I support Kangana all through." Earlier, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel had tweeted about Sunaina stating, "Everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends."

Now after Sunaina's tweet on supporting Kangana, Rangoli detailed about Sunaina asking for help from the actor. Chandel wrote, "Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars.  I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn’t know how to help her. So now she has blocked her number but we fear for her safety, everyone has a right to love whoever they want, hopefully, this will scare Roshans and they back off."

Check out the tweets below:

Earlier, Kangana, during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, revealed that she has been friends with Sunaina. She had said, "It is true that Sunaina and I were always good friends and so was her family. Now they claim differently. Yes, she has been in touch with me, but I don’t want to take advantage of her family dispute. Sunaina is still a friend but I will not hit somebody when they are down."

Meet Karachi-born model who became first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, to be part of global pageant despite backlash

PM Modi's vision: A remarkable journey towards global unity

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 1400 on Flipkart after Rs 25500 off, USB-C model to go on sale soon

Delhi Metro: AAP reacts after Delhi CM not invited for inauguration of new Airport Express Line station

Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana recites Bhagavad Gita verse while accepting TIME 100 Impact Award in US, gets standing ovation

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

