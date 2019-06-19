'Sunaina's brother is trying to put her behind bars', Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Hrithik Roshan's sister

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter page and shared a series of tweets about Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan and her alleged sufferings.

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan tweeted something cryptic about 'living in hell'. She wrote, "And living in hell continues ....gosh I’m tired." And in the evening, she surprised many by posting that during the infamous Hrithik and Kangana Ranaut controversy, she has been supportive of the latter. Sunaina tweeted, "I support Kangana all through." Earlier, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel had tweeted about Sunaina stating, "Everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends."

Now after Sunaina's tweet on supporting Kangana, Rangoli detailed about Sunaina asking for help from the actor. Chandel wrote, "Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars. I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn’t know how to help her. So now she has blocked her number but we fear for her safety, everyone has a right to love whoever they want, hopefully, this will scare Roshans and they back off."

Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(Contd).... I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn’t know how to help her...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(Contd).... so now she has blocked her number but we fear for her safety, everyone has a right to love whoever they want, hopefully this will scare Roshans and they back off — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

Earlier, Kangana, during an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, revealed that she has been friends with Sunaina. She had said, "It is true that Sunaina and I were always good friends and so was her family. Now they claim differently. Yes, she has been in touch with me, but I don’t want to take advantage of her family dispute. Sunaina is still a friend but I will not hit somebody when they are down."