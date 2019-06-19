'I support Kangana Ranaut all through', tweets Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan; all's not well between siblings?

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan took to her Twitter page and tweeted that she has been supporting Kangana Ranaut all this time.
From the past few weeks, Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan has been making the headlines. It all started when the reports started making the rounds that she has been hospitalised and kept under critical watch. However, Sunaina cleared the air on the rumours by tweeting, "Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right."
Sunaina, during an interaction with Pinkvilla, had also addressed the reports of being bipolar. She said, "Being angry and short-tempered does not make you bipolar and nor have I ever suffered or been treated for a bipolar disorder, which causes shifts in mood and energy. I have been maintaining my diet and lost a lot of weight but otherwise, I am physically and mentally completely fine... I wouldn’t have stayed at a hotel these last few days if I wasn’t okay."
Now, Sunaina, on her Twitter page, hinted that during the infamous Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut controversy, she has been supportive of the latter.
Check it out in detail:
1. Sunaina Roshan's tweet
On Tuesday night, Sunaina tweeted something which was taken aback by everyone. She wrote, "I support Kangana all through". She tweeted that she has been supporting Kangana Ranaut all this time hinting at the infamous controversy with Hrithik which has been taking place since 2016.
I support Kangana all through— Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019
2. When Kangana Ranaut's sister spoke about Sunaina
This statement by Sunaina came after Kangana's sister Rangoli tweeted about Hrithik and his sister's relationship. Rangoli had written, "Everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends. When Kangana &Hrithik were close, when Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming."
Don’t act too smart @chakrabarti_r everyone isn’t nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn’t stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends.... (contd) https://t.co/Ty2HwG7XLj— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019
(Contd)..when Kangana &Hrithik were close, when Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming...(contd)— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019
(Contd).... day before it was all over the media, so don’t give this BS everyone is kind to their siblings.— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 12, 2019
3. When Kangana called Sunaina as her friend
Earlier during an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kangana had mentioned about being friends with Sunaina. She had said, "It is true that Sunaina and I were always good friends and so was her family. Now they claim differently. Yes, she has been in touch with me, but I don’t want to take advantage of her family dispute. Sunaina is still a friend but I will not hit somebody when they are down."
4. Sunaina hinting that all's not well with her family
During her recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Sunaina also hinted that all's not well with her parents Rakesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan and her brother Hrithik Roshan. When the entertainment portal asked her if she has talked to Hrithik Roshan or her parents recently, Sunaina answered, "Nobody has spoken to me. Nobody is in touch with me… It’s sad but they are not even supporting me."
(All photos via DNA Research & Archives, Twitter)