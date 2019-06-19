'I support Kangana Ranaut all through', tweets Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan; all's not well between siblings?

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan took to her Twitter page and tweeted that she has been supporting Kangana Ranaut all this time.

From the past few weeks, Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan has been making the headlines. It all started when the reports started making the rounds that she has been hospitalised and kept under critical watch. However, Sunaina cleared the air on the rumours by tweeting, "Surprised to read about me being critical in hospital. Hello Times of India. I am out with friends and partying! Pls get your facts right."

Sunaina, during an interaction with Pinkvilla, had also addressed the reports of being bipolar. She said, "Being angry and short-tempered does not make you bipolar and nor have I ever suffered or been treated for a bipolar disorder, which causes shifts in mood and energy. I have been maintaining my diet and lost a lot of weight but otherwise, I am physically and mentally completely fine... I wouldn’t have stayed at a hotel these last few days if I wasn’t okay."

Now, Sunaina, on her Twitter page, hinted that during the infamous Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut controversy, she has been supportive of the latter.

