Sukhwinder Singh reacts to Ram Gopal Varma's claim of him composing Jai Ho instead of AR Rahman: 'Mujhko lagta hai...'

Sukhwinder Singh has denied that he composed the Oscar-winning song Jai Ho for Slumdog Millionaire, as claimed by the filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. The track has been composed by AR Rahman, written by Gulzar, and sung by Singh.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 08:11 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

AR Rahman and Gulzar made India proud at the 81st Academy Awards in 2009 when they won the Oscar for Best Original Song for Jai Ho for the 2008 film Sumdog Millionaire. It is a well-known fact now that Rahman had originally composed the song for the 2008 film Yuvvraaj, but Subhash Ghai didn't like the tune and rejected it.

In a recent interview, Ram Gopal Varma made a shocking claim that Sukhwinder Singh, who sang Jai Ho, had also composed the track, instead of AR Rahman. However, the singer has now denied the filmmaker's claim and asserted that it was Rahman himself who composed the track and he just sang it.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sukhwinder said, "AR Rahman has composed the song, I have only sung it. Ram Gopal Varma ji koi chhoti hasti toh nahi hain, shayad unhe kuchh galat pata chala hoga (Ram Gopal Varma isn't a small celebrity, maybe he got the wrong information from somewhere)."

Singh also recalled how Ghai thought that the track was misfit for his film Yuvvraaj and asked Rahman to completely change it. The singer added that had he presented the track in his voice to the Pardes director, maybe he would have liked it. He added, "Awaaz ka bhi asar hota hai. Danny Boyle ko meri awaaz mein pasand aa gaya. Gaate huye thoda bahut tadka toh khud lagana hi padhta hai, maine mauj ke liye gaake Rahman ko bheja tha, ki shayad kisi film mein kaam aa jaaye. Mujhko lagta hai shayad agar Subhash ji ko gaake sunaya hota toh baat alag hoti. Aadhe ghante mein I had recorded Jai Ho (There's an added effect of voice too. Danny Boyle [Slumdog Millionaire director] liked it in my voice. You have to add your own flavour while singing the song, I just sang it in fun and sent to Rahman that maybe it would get used in some film. I feel that if I would have sung it for Subhash Ghai, then things would have been different. I had recorded Jai Ho in just 30 minutes)".

Tanvi Shah, Mahalakshmi Iyer, and Vijay Prakash provided the backing vocals for Jai Ho. The AR Rahman composition also won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.

