Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: DC thrash GT by 6 wickets as bowlers dominate in Ahmedabad

Made in Rs 19 crore, this film earned Rs 125 crore, won four National Film Awards, was first Indian movie to...

YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly known as 'Angry Rantman', dies at 27

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Campaign ends for Phase 1 polling on April 19, check state-wise schedule, key constituencies

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: DC thrash GT by 6 wickets as bowlers dominate in Ahmedabad

Made in Rs 19 crore, this film earned Rs 125 crore, won four National Film Awards, was first Indian movie to...

MI vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: MI eye major win against PBKS in Mohali

Where is DC star David Warner?

10 low carb foods to eat for weight loss

10 most ordered commercial aircraft 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Meet only Bollywood star in Time's 100 most influential people of 2024, among India's top-paid actors, net worth is...

Kapil Sharma reveals if his children will come on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'Meri maa...'

Ranneeti Balakot & Beyond trailer: Jimmy Shergill leads India's modern warfare operation to avenge Pulwama attack

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Made in Rs 19 crore, this film earned Rs 125 crore, won four National Film Awards, was first Indian movie to...

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi-starrer Lage Raho Munna Bhai was the first Indian movie to be screened at the United Nations.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 10:10 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
A still from Lage Raho Munna Bhai
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan-starrer musical drama Secret Superstar to Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu-starrer black comedy crime thriller Andhadhun, there have been many low-budget Bollywood films that have earned hundreds of crores at the box office. Another addition to this list is the 2006 satirical comedy drama Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Lage Raho Munna Bhai starred Sanjay Dutt as Munna Bhai, a Mumbai gangster, and Arshad Warsi as his sidekick Circuit. Sanjay and Arshad reprised their roles from the 2003 film Munna Bhai MBBS, the first film in the Munna Bhai series.

The 2006 film won over the hearts of the audiences and critics as it attempted to resurrect Mahatma Gandhi's ideals through Ganghigiri. Dutt's Munna hallucinates Mahatma Gandhi, played by Dilip Prabhavalkar, and spreads the practices and theories followed by the Father of the Nation in his life. Vidya Balan played a radio jockey named Janvi, Munna's love interest. Boman Irani, Dia Mirza, Jimmy Shergill, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla were also seen in pivotal roles.

Made in just Rs 19 crore, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial went on to become a blockbuster as it earned Rs 100.78 crore gross (Rs 74.65 crore net) in India and Rs 125 crore gross worldwide. The film also went on to win four National Film Awards - Best Supporting Actor to Dilip Prabhavalkar, Best Screenplay to Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Best Lyricist to Swanand Kirkire for the song Bande Mein Tha Dum, and Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

In November 2006, Lage Raho Munna Bhai became the first full-length Indian movie to be shown at United Nations. The film was screened as part of the centennial observation of the first Satyagraha launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1906 in Johannesburg, South Africa against an ordinance that imposed restrictions on Asians.

READ | Meet actor, whose last film earned less than Rs 2 crore, is still more popular than Amitabh, Diljit Dosanjh, Allu Arjun

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kirron Kher reveals why she BJP didn't field her from Chandigarh in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: 'Don't want party to...'

Swastika Mukherjee's intimate scene from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 leaked before release, makers trying to take it down

This actress was thrown out of films, insulted for her looks, now owns private jet, sea-facing bungalow worth Rs...

Meet man, failed to crack UPSC, now helping Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani for Rs 70352 crore…

Salman Khan shares first post after firing incident at his house, says 'ready for...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement