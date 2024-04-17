Meet actor, whose last film earned less than Rs 2 crore, is still more popular than Amitabh, Diljit Dosanjh, Allu Arjun

Kapil Sharma is currently seen hosting The Great Indian Kapil on Netflix. He has more followers than Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Allu Arjun on Instagram.

Born as Kapil Punj in Amritsar, Punjab, on April 2, 1981, Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular stand-up comedians and television host in India. He rose to fame after winning the third season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007 and has never looked back since then.



Kapil then went on to win Comedy Circus for six consecutive seasons from 2010 to 2013, before launching his own show called Comedy Nights with Kapil, which he also co-produced under his banner K9 Productions. The show ran from 2013 to 2016 on Colors TV. After it went off air, the comedian switched to Sony TV and started The Kapil Sharma Show, which ran from 2016 to 2023. Now, the comedian is seen hosting The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. All these shows have famous celebrities coming in as guests and promoting their films or having fun conversations with Kapil.



In 2015, Kapil made his acting debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which was a moderate success. His second film titled Firangi hit the theaters in 2017 and was a commercial failure. After five years, Kapil made his surprising comeback with Nandita Das-directed Zwigato in 2022. A social satire on the food delivery economy in India which takes its name from combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato, Zwigato received positive reviews but failed to make a mark at the box office. It earned just Rs 1.84 crore net in India, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com.

Despite facing criticism for being repititive in his comedy in the last few years, Kapil Sharma's popularity hasn't been affected. He has a massive fan following on Instagram with 45.7 million followers, which is more than the number of followers that Amitabh Bachchan (37.5 million), Diljit Dosanjh (19.6 million), and Allu Arjun (25.5 million) have on the Meta-owned social media app. He is among the 30 most followed Indians on Instagram.



