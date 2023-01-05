Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are dating, Shweta Bachchan Nanda 'approves of the relationship': report

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda on the sets of The Archies

If new reports are to be believed, The Archies co-stars Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are dating. Both actors are making their debut with the Zoya Akhtar film, which releases later this year, and both hail from families of superstars. Suhana is the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan while Agastya is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.

The two actors have been spotted together at numerous parties apart from shooting The Archies in Ooty all through last year. As per the report, they are very much in love and quite public about it too. However, neither has confirmed this development themselves so far.

A Hidustan Times report quoted a source as saying, “They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learnt about their bond in August 2022.”

The source added that “Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members.” Agastya is the son of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. The report also stated that Shweta ‘loves’ Suhana and ‘approves of the relationship’. However, the news is not confirmed yet. The report added that Agastya’s team declined to comment on the news while Suhana was unavailable.

Both actors are 22 and will be making their screen debut with The Archies alongside another star kid Khushi Kapoor. The film, which is based on Archie Comics characters, presents an Indian retro version of the story with the focus on the Anglo-Indian community. The film will be released on Netflix later this year. Suhana has, in the past, been seen at the events of her father’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. She participated in last year’s auction along with older brother Aryan Khan.