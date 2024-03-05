Twitter
Bollywood

Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew cautions Randeep as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer invokes Bose: 'Refrain from...'

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew reacted to the trailer of Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and advised him to 'refrain from linking Netaji with Savarkar'.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 10:14 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Randeep Hooda as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar- Chandra Kumar Bose (Images source: File photo, Twitter)
Randeep Hooda will soon bring the life of the controversial freedom fighter, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, in his directorial debut, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Randeep essays the titular role, and he, along with the team unveiled the trailer on Monday. Soon after the trailer was dropped, it received mixed reactions from netizens. 

In his movie, Randeep's Veer Savarkar is shown fighting against the British Raj, and also the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi. Other noted key politicians and revolutionaries shown in the trailer are, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Madanlal Dhingra, Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. 

On Tuesday, Netaji’s grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose reacted to the trailer and asked the makers to refrain from linking Subhash Chandra Bose’s name with Savarkar. Tagging Randeep Hooda on X (formerly Twitter), with a news article, Chandra Kumar Bose wrote, "@RandeepHooda – appreciate your making a film on ‘Savarkar’, but its important to project the true personality! Please refrain from linking ‘Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s’ name with Savarkar. Netaji was an inclusive secular leader & patriot of patriots."

Here's Chandra Kumar Bose's tweet

On Monday, during the trailer launch event, Randeep interacted with the members of the press. During the Q&A, Randeep said that his film is not propaganda. The actor shared that it's actually the antidote to the propaganda against freedom fighter and politician Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The actor said: "This is an anti-propaganda film. It will counter all the propaganda against Savarkar that has been going on since decades. He was not a 'maafiveer' (apologist). Not only him, but many other people also wrote mercy petitions at the time. I have addressed this very extensively in the film."

Furthermore, Randeep added, "There were petitions and bail pleas. It's the right of any prisoner. If anyone has been to a court, they would know how the court is addressed. He was lodged in cellular jail, he wanted to get out of there and contribute to the country culturally and politically. He did whatever he could to come out and contribute to the country." Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films, in collaboration with Legend Studios and Avak Films, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is set to be released on March 22, 2024.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
