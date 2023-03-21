'Stop remaking films please': Netizens request Akshay Kumar as he announces release date of Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake

Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar announced the release date of the yet-untitled Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, the multiple National Award-winning Tamil film headlined by Suriya. The Tamil film was a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Its Hindi remake will hit theatres worldwide on September 1, 2023.

Taking to his social media handles, Akshay shared the release announcement poster and wrote, "We are ready for take off! Production No. 27 (Untitled) releases in theatres worldwide on 1st September, 2023." Radhika Madan replaces Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady in the Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake.

As soon as Akshay dropped his post, netizens took to the comments section and requested the actor to stop doing remakes. One user wrote, "Stop remaking films please", while another added, "Another remake, why you select only remake movies? we want fresh content, Sir". "Akshay Kumar ko quantity se jyada quality par dhyan dena chahiye wo to apne fees le lete hain or producer ka paisa maarta hai (Akshay Kumar should concentrate more on quality rather than quantity, he takes his fees but destroys producers' money)", wrote another disgruntled fan.

Akshay's recent films have been remakes of South Indian films. His last theatrical release Selfiee was the remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence. Cuttputlli and Bachchhan Paandey, his two releases last year, were the remakes of the Tamil films Ratsasan and Jigarthanda respectively.

Talking about Soorarai Pottru, the Tamil language drama won five National Film Awards for Best Actor (which Suriya shared with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji), Best Actress, Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Background Score. Suriya will also be seen doing a cameo role in the Hindi remake, which is being directed by Sudha Kongara who helmed the original Tamil film as well.



