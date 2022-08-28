Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake releasing directly on OTT? Producer of Akshay Kumar starrer reacts

Akshay Kumar, Suriya in Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake/File photos

Among the list of Akshay Kumar's upcoming films, the Hindi remake of Soorari Pottru is the most awaited one after Suriya's Tamil language drama won five National Film Awards announced last month. These included awards for Best Actor (which Suriya shared with Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji), Best Actress for Aparna Balamurali, Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Background Score.

On Sunday, August 28, an online portal reported that Akshay Kumar's film will release directly on a streaming platform on the occasion of Republic Day next year, i.e. on January 26, 2023, and that too in a series format with each episode releasing in four-five weeks.

The production house Abundantia Entertainment immediately responded to this report and dismissed these rumours saying that the film will have a theatrical release. Sharing the same news report, it tweeted, "Hello @BOWorldwide, unfortunately your #Exclusive is #False. There is NO truth to this at all. Our film is under production and lining up for a big screen release. Request you to verify what you put out!".

The Hindi remake is being directed by Sudha Kongara who directed the Tamil film as well. Radhika Madan, who made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj-directed Pataakha in 2018, will star as the leading lady. Suriya will be seen in a cameo appearance in the yet-untitled Hindi remake.

When the news of Soorarai Pottru winning five National Film Awards came in, Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter and congratulated the team as he wrote, "Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film."

Meanwhile, Akshay is now gearing up for the release of his next film, a crime thriller Cuttputlli which is also the remake of the Tamil psychological thriller Ratsasan. Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta, it is being released directly on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.