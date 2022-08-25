Search icon
Cuttputlli: Akshay Kumar starrer crime thriller sold to OTT platform for whopping Rs 180 crore?

The whodunnit thriller Cuttputlli starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 11:33 PM IST

Akshay Kumar in Cuttputlli/File photo

After three successive box office flops in the form of Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar is ready for his fourth film this year - a serial killer murder mystery titled Cuttputlli. Set in the town of Kasauli, the crime thriller is directed by Ranjit M. Tewari who also helmed Akshay starrer Bell Bottom last year.

Now, it is being reported that Cuttputlli has been bought by the Star Network for its direct digital release on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar for a whopping amount of Rs 180 crore. The film, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta, will premiere on the streaming giant on September 2. 

As per a report in Pinkvilla, "The digital rights of Cuttputlli has gone for a sum of approximately Rs 135 crore, with satellite and music fetching over Rs 45 crore. The blanket deal with Star Network is for a sum slightly in the north of Rs 180 crore."

As per the makers, the film is a gripping and sublime adaptation of the real-life case of Anatoly Yemelianovich Slivko, a known serial killer from the Soviet Union. However, seeing the trailer and as per several media reports, Cuttputlli is the Hindi remake of the Tamil psychological thriller film Ratsasan featuring Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, Kaali Venkat, and Ramdoss in leading roles.

Earlier, Akshay's horror comedy Laxmii, in which Kiara Advani played the female lead, and Atrangi Re, in which the Khiladi actor was seen in a supporting role with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan as the main leads, were released directly on the Disney+ Hotstar in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

READ | Ram Setu, Selfiee, OMG 2: Akshay Kumar's list of upcoming films after 3 successive flops

After Cuttputlli, Akshay Kumar has Ram Setu, Capsule Gill, OMG 2, Selfiee, Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Jolly LLB 3 in his pipeline.

