Cuttputlli: Akshay Kumar reacts to rumours of his crime thriller being titled Mission Cinderella earlier

It was reported that Cuttputlli is titled Mission Cinderella. Read on to know what Akshay Kumar & directed Ranjit M. Tewari have to say about it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 10:54 PM IST

Cuttputlli poster/File photo

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's next film Cuttputlli, a crime thriller set in the hill station of Kasauli was released on Saturday, August 20. Cuttputlli marks Akshay's second collaboration with the filmmaker Ranjit M. Tewari who also helmed the spy action thriller Bell Bottom last year. 

Akshay Kumar plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who takes an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as a serial killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body. Apart from the Khiladi actor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, and Chandrachur Singh also feature in the film.

It was rumoured that Cuttputlli was earlier titled Mission Cinderella. Reacting to these reports, director Ranjit M. Tewari said at the trailer launch, as per IndiaToday.in, "It is inspired from The Assassin. Ye film kabhi Mission Cinderella naam tha nahi. It was always Cuttputlii. I don't know where it came from. Because we did a film earlier called Bell Bottom which was also mission-based, so maybe for that." Akshay jokingly added, "It came from Mission Mangal."

As per the makers, the film is a gripping and sublime adaptation of the real-life case of Anatoly Yemelianovich Slivko, a known serial killer from the Soviet Union. However, seeing the trailer and as per several media reports, Cuttputlli is an official remake of the Tamil psychological thriller film Ratsasan featuring Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, Kaali Venkat, and Ramdoss in leading roles.

Cuttputlli will be Akshay's fourth release this year after the crime comedy Bachchhan Paandey, historical epic Samrat Prithviraj, and the family drama Raksha Bandhan. The serial killer murder mystery will stream on the Disney+ Hotstar platform from September 2.

