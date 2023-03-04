Akshay Kumar trolled for dancing in lehenga alongside Nora Fatehi at US tour, netizens say 'bas yahi dekhna baaki tha'

Akshay Kumar and Nora Fatehi/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Akshay Kumar is currently touring the USA with Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, and Aparshakti Khurana for their live tour named The Entertainers. The actors did their first performance at the Gas South Arena in Atlanta on Friday, March 3, and the clips of the same are now going viral across the internet.

In a video shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Akshay can be seen dancing with Nora Fatehi in a red lehenga on the stage. It shows shirtless Akshay starting his act by donning a red lehenga beneath his shimmery black blazer. He is joined by Nora in a short red shimmery outfit, he removes the lehenga to step out in the black pants printed with stars.

The two actors are seen dancing to Akshay's recent song Main Khiladi, which is recreated from his own superhit song Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the 1994 film of the same name. The latest song, which was featured in the comedy-drama Selfiee, has Emraan Hashmi replacing Saif Ali Khan from the original.

For Akshay's act with Nora Fatehi, the superstar has been mercilessly trolled by netizens. One user wrote, "Bas yahi dekhna baaki reh gaya tha (Only this was left to be seen)", while another added, "Selfie ke distributors ko barbaad karke ye apna naach ke gaana karke kamane mein laga hai waah (After ruining Selfiee distributors, he is now earning money from dancing and singing, wow)".

Joking about his recent box office failures, an Instagram user also commented, "Film se to paise aa nhi rahe to aise he paise kamao (If not films, he is now earning money like this)". Another comment added, "Akshay Kumar kab apni umar ki tarah act karega. Beti lag rahi hai uski (When will Akshay start acting like his own age, Nora is looking like his daughter)".



READ | Akshay Kumar says his films flopping at box office is '100% my fault': 'Audience requires to see something else...'