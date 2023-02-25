Nora Fatehi sets the internet on fire in sexy white dress, video goes viral

Nora Fatehi/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Born and raised in Canada and of Moroccan descent, Nora Fatehi is one of the most glamorous actresses in the Hindi film industry. She shares her sexy and sensuous photos and videos on Instagram, which go viral within minutes. Nora is also known for posing in stylish and sizzling outfits for the paparazzi.

The actress was spotted in a smart white dress at the Mumbai airport on Saturday, February 25. Her video has been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani. Netizens stormed the comments section with red hearts and fire emojis. "Yeh samay ke saath saath aur hot hoti jaa rahi hai (She is becoming hotter with each passing day)", wrote an Instagram user.

Meanwhile, the actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, and Sonam Bajwa on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday to promote their upcoming North American tour called The Entertainers, for which they will be performing in Atlanta, New Jersey, Dallas, Orlando, and Oakland in March 2023.



Nora is an incredible dancer as seen in the sizzling songs such as Manohari in Baahubali: The Beginning, Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate, Kamariya in Stree, Kusu Kusu in Satyameva Jayate 2, Manika in Thank God, and Jehda Nasha in An Action Hero. She also judged two dance-based reality shows last year namely Dance Deewane Juniors Season 1 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Apart from her appealing item songs, Nora also displayed her acting skills in the 2021 film Bhuj: The Pride of India co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha among others, in which she portrayed a RAW spy Heena Rehman. She will be next seen in the comedy film 100% in a full-fledged role later this year. The film marks Sajid Khan's return to the direction and also stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shehnaaz Gill in the leading roles.