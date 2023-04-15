Shriya Saran recalls having to get back to work while eight-month-old daughter had mumps: 'I was nervous...'

Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran who is popularly known for her roles in Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam and Kabzaa is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Music School wherein she will be sharing the screen with Sharman Joshi. On Friday, a new song from the movie titled Evo Saraagaalu was released. Now, the actress shared her experience of shooting the song with fans.

On Saturday, Shriya Saran took to her Instagram and penned a note sharing her experience of shooting the song Evo Saraagaalu when her daughter was just 8 months old and while sharing a BTS video, the actress wrote, “This was a hard song to shoot. Radha was very young. Must be 8 months. She had mumps. I was nervous. We shot this song in Goa. My makeup was melting, hair going crazy. It was super hot. And I had my periods .”

The actress further wrote, “@sharmanjoshi is very easy to laugh with. Being romantic, next-level acting. We did it well. Very well, I’m proud of our acting skills. @sharmanjoshi is a fab Co-star. Thank you for being peaceful when I was losing my cool! Thank you @adzmurray for this song.”

On Friday, while sharing the video of the song the actress wrote, “Indulge in the warmth of this beautiful melody and let it fill your heart with joy! #EvoSaraagaalu video song is out now. A llaiyaraaja's Musical Magic.”

Helmed by Paparao Biyyala, Music School stars Shriya Saran, and Sharman Joshi. The musical drama also stars Mona Ambegaonkar, Prakash Raj, and Suhasani Mulay among others. The music is given by Indian film composer and singer Ilaiyaraaja. The movie shows how two music drama teachers Marry and Manoj struggle to put up ‘The Sound of Music’ with the prevailing Indian Education system and parent pressure which leaves no time for the students to invest their time in art and culture. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 12, 2023.

