Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Shriya Saran recalls having to get back to work while eight-month-old daughter had mumps: 'I was nervous...'

Shriya Saran talks about shooting a song with Sharman Joshi for Music School when her 8-months old daughter was ill.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 02:53 PM IST

Shriya Saran recalls having to get back to work while eight-month-old daughter had mumps: 'I was nervous...'
Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran who is popularly known for her roles in Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam and Kabzaa is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Music School wherein she will be sharing the screen with Sharman Joshi. On Friday, a new song from the movie titled Evo Saraagaalu was released. Now, the actress shared her experience of shooting the song with fans.

On Saturday, Shriya Saran took to her Instagram and penned a note sharing her experience of shooting the song Evo Saraagaalu when her daughter was just 8 months old and while sharing a BTS video, the actress wrote, “This was a hard song to shoot. Radha was very young. Must be 8 months. She had mumps. I was nervous. We shot this song in Goa. My makeup was melting, hair going crazy. It was super hot. And I had my periods .”

The actress further wrote, “@sharmanjoshi is very easy to laugh with. Being romantic, next-level acting. We did it well. Very well, I’m proud of our acting skills. @sharmanjoshi is a fab Co-star. Thank you for being peaceful when I was losing my cool! Thank you @adzmurray for this song.”

On Friday, while sharing the video of the song the actress wrote, “Indulge in the warmth of this beautiful melody and let it fill your heart with joy! #EvoSaraagaalu video song is out now. A llaiyaraaja's Musical Magic.”

Helmed by Paparao Biyyala, Music School stars Shriya Saran, and Sharman Joshi. The musical drama also stars Mona Ambegaonkar, Prakash Raj, and Suhasani Mulay among others. The music is given by Indian film composer and singer Ilaiyaraaja. The movie shows how two music drama teachers Marry and Manoj struggle to put up ‘The Sound of Music’ with the prevailing Indian Education system and parent pressure which leaves no time for the students to invest their time in art and culture. The film is set to hit the theatres on May 12, 2023.

Read Viral video: Shriya Saran spotted at a beach in hot and glamorous bikini, watch

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'
Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare parties with Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sreejita De
Aadhaar-PAN linking, mutual fund nomination and more: 5 deadlines ending on March 31
Lionel Messi wins 2022 Best FIFA Men's Player Award, take a look at PSG star's other historic achievements
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 665 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.