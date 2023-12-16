Headlines

Shreyas Talpade's family shares update on actor's health after his heart attack: 'He looked at us and...'

Shreyas Talpade's family shares a health update and reveals that the actor will get discharged from the hospital soon.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

Recently, following the shooting of his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle, Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack in Mumbai. The actor was admitted to Bellevue Hospital. Now, his family has shared a health update and revealed that he is recovering. 

Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti, in a conversation with Times Of India, said, "Shreyas is better now. He has been recovering well and the surgery went fine. He looked at us and smiled this morning. That was relieving to all of us. He will himself talk to you in a few days." 

Shreyas' wife also issued a statement on social media, updating the fans about the actor's health. The post read, "I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I’m relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team’s exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bobby Deol revealed that Shreyas Talpade's heart had stopped for 10 minutes and said, "I just spoke to his wife. She was really upset. His heart had stopped for about ten minutes. Now they’ve revived him and done an angioplasty. So just pray that he will be fine." He had to undergo angioplasty after suffering a heart attack.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shreyas Talpade is known for films such as Golmaal 3, Om Shanti Om, Housefull 2, and Golmaal Returns, among many others. The actor will be next seen in the movie Welcome To The Jungle. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sunil Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and Johnny Lever among others in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres in December 2024. 

 
