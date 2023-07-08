Search icon
Shraddha Kapoor to play female lead in Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion? Here’s what we know

According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor has signed Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion and is also 'excited' about the same.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

Shraddha Kapoor to play female lead in Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion? Here’s what we know
Shraddha Kapoor joins Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his recent release Satyaprem Ki Katha. Recently it was announced that Kartik Aaryan will be headlining Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion and now if the reports are to be believed, Shraddha Kapoor has been finalized to play the female lead in the movie. 

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Shraddha Kapoor has signed Chandu Champion and is also excited about the same. A source told the entertainment portal, “Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan are scouting for a leading lady, and they are keen on Shraddha Kapoor playing the role. The actress is excited about the project too. As of now, she is the lead in the race. Currently, Sajid and Shraddha are in talks and working out the modalities.” 

However, neither an official statement has been made as of now nor has the actress confirmed the news. But if the reports are true, Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing the screen for the very first time. 

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on ‘the extraordinary real life of a sportsperson and his spirit of never giving up. The sports drama is scheduled to release on June 14, 2024.

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar wherein she was seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the rom-com was a commercial hit and was one of the highest-grossing films. 

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan’s recent release Satyaprem Ki Katha which also stars Kiara Advani has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office in its first week and is still going strong. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic drama opened to positive reviews from the audience who appreciated the actors’ performance in the movie.

Read Chandu Champion: Kabir Khan's sports drama starring Kartik Aaryan to release on this date

 

