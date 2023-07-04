Chandu Champion: Kabir Khan's sports drama starring Kartik Aaryan to release on this date

File Photo

On Tuesday, the makers of Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan in lead role announced the release date of the film. The sports drama will be released on June 12, 2024.

Sharing the news, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Chandu Nahi.. Champion Hai Main.. #ChanduChampion - 14th June 2024 #SajidNadiadwala @kabirkhankk.” Netizens reacted to the news, one of them wrote, “Wow another superb of Kartik Aryan after Satyaprem ki katha.” The second one said, “Woohoooo congratulations and all the best Champ!!!!” The third one said, “Please change the date Kartik...... because it's the date of sushant's tragic demise...... please, understand the emotion..... because u r also a soft hearted person.” The fourth one said, “Kabhi to cool name wali filmen karo bhai,Chandu ,titu,sattu yhi sab karte.”

The fifth one said, “the kind of scripts you choose>>> versatility at its peak.” The sixth one said, “aap toh already champion ho.” The seventh one said, “No we can't wait for June 2024 nowww.” As per reports, touted to be a sports drama, the shooting for the movie is likely to take place over the next six months. Although the makers have not announced the final release date of Chandu Champion, the movie is expected to reach the cinema halls by June next year.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s last release SatyaPrem Ki Katha has been performing well at the box office. The movie, which stars Kiara Advani, hit theatres on June 26, and made Rs 9.25 crore on its opening day. The film is now close to the Rs 50-crore mark, having already collected Rs 42 crore in the domestic market so far.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha marks Kartik Aaryan’s second collaboration with Kiara Advani after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anuradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania play key roles in SatyaPrem Ki Katha.