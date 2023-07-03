Search icon
Shraddha Kapoor dons shimmer top, black cargo pants for family dinner, pics go viral

Shraddha Kapoor opted for a silver sleeveless metallic top with rhinestone details, a round neck, and an alluring open back.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

Shraddha Kapoor, known for her classy and chic fashion choices, continues to make waves with her stunning appearances. While she may not be highly active on social media, her pictures from public outings always create a buzz online. Recently, the actress has been in an experimental phase, surprising everyone with a chic pixie haircut. And now, she has once again caught everyone's attention with her dazzling shimmer look.

During a family dinner on Sunday, Shraddha Kapoor stepped out in an eye-catching ensemble that left her fans gushing. The paparazzi quickly captured videos and pictures of her, which went viral within hours, garnering numerous likes and comments. Fans couldn't help but admire her mesmerizing appearance, praising her flawless beauty.

For her stunning look, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a silver sleeveless metallic top with rhinestone details, a round neck, and an alluring open back. The addition of a lobster clasp fastening and chain at the back added an extra touch of glamour. To add a chic factor, she layered a pink spaghetti top underneath. Balancing the shimmer top, she paired it with basic black cargo pants, creating a perfect harmony in her ensemble. Completing the outfit, she accessorized with a silver sling bag and a pair of strappy heels.

Keeping her makeup minimal, Shraddha Kapoor chose a nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, a generous amount of highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. Her short hair, styled in curly waves with a side partition, added to the overall glam aesthetic.

Shraddha Kapoor's experimental mood and impeccable style continue to steal the spotlight. Her classy and chic fashion choices never fail to captivate all eyes and leave her fans in awe.

Also read: Lady Diana’s iconic ‘black sheep’ sweater to be auctioned, details inside

 

