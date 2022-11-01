Sherlyn Chopra imitates Rakhi Sawant after she supports Sajid Khan, says '31 kilo makeup lagaati hai'

File Photo

Sherlyn Chopra who has been making headlines ever since Sajid Khan entered Bigg Boss 16, recently slammed Rakhi Sawant and imitated her infront of paps. The video of the same is going viral on social media.

In the clip, the actress can be heard saying, “media ke saamne kya nautanki krti haim 19 saal ki. 24 ghante media paps. Har teesre mahine pati badlti hai. Hum judge kartehai?” The hilarious video went viral on social media, netiznes have reacted to it.”

One of them wrote, “Nahi.. Naaa. Thik se karo, thoda aur mehnat karna parega.. Paisa kat jaayega.” The second one said, “Arey bhaisaab Sajid khan ke case se aap yeh kaha aagye or attention lene.” The third person commented, “ho tho tik hai ho tho social media ke liya karthi hai tik par aap kyu kar rahe ho aap bhi socialmedia ke liya kar rahe ho.” The fourth one said, “At least we laugh seeing rakhi and she is just irritating us... So Wanna be.” The fifth one said, “Abhi tak isse koi janta nhi tha ab ye media footage degi isko zabardsti ki bakwass h ye ldki nonsense.”

Sherlyn Chopra, who filed a police complaint against #MeToo accused Sajid Khan on Wednesday, has said that she wants the filmmaker to be put behind the bars as 'no one is above the law.'

For the unversed, Sajid was mired in the #MeToo controversy in 2018 after nine women from the industry - who worked with him on his various projects - had accused the filmmaker of sexually harassing them. Along with Sherlyn, actresses including Saloni Chopra, Aahana Kumra and Mandana Karimi, levelled the allegations against him.

Sherlyn, who filed a police complaint against the filmmaker at the Juhu police station in Mumbai, spoke to ANI, about the entire controversy and why it took her years to come forward.

"I have recently filed a complaint against #MeToo accused Sajid Khan in Juhu Police Station for sexual exploitation, criminal force and criminal intimidation. The first thing that the police asked me was when did this incident happen, to which I replied that it happened in 2005. Further, when they asked me why it took me so long to reach out to them, I said that back then I did not have the courage to file a sexual exploitation complaint against a big name like Sajid Khan," she said.

The actor then shared that during the #MeToo movement when the other women "came out fearlessly in the open to share their experiences in front of the media," she also got the courage to speak out." Anyone can read those media interviews or go on social media to know how #MeToo accused Sajid Khan behaved inappropriately with those women. He asked some of them about sex, like how many times a day you have sex, how many boyfriends they have, and he showed me his genitals and made me touch. The question that arises is can a woman not share her pain even years after the incident, obviously she can. Back then, I did not have the courage but today I do. Today, I feel that be it Sajid Khan or Raj Kundra, if they have done wrong, I can raise my voice against them," shared Sherlyn.