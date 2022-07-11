Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor opens up on OTT vs cinemas debate, says 'we are slaves....'

Yash Raj Films/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming period-action thriller Shamshera in which the Rockstar actor stars in a double role for the first time in his career as the titular character Shamshera and his son Balli. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the debate between streaming platforms and theatres.

As per OTTplay.com, Ranbir was speaking to a group media interaction where he said that box office collection is the most important measure of a film's success as it gives a clear idea that how many people have seen the film. He even acknowledged the OTT platforms as he said that some films are of a certain nature and those should not be pressurised by the box office collection.

Talking about his own two films namely Barfi! and Tamasha, Ranbir said, "But say if I have to release a Barfi! or a Tamasha today, that's not going to work in a theatre. I don't know if it will, but I think people would probably like to see that in the comfort of their own homes. A couple of years back, we were saying OTT was the death of cinema and all that. It's not that."



As per the same entertainment portal, Ranbir continued, "I think you see it in a positive way that today the audience has got another platform. It's their choice. We, as makers, are slaves to the audience. Now they will choose how they want to see the film. Your job is just to give them the content."

"You have to know which film you're doing, what genre you're doing, and you have to budget the film in that sense. You have platforms like theatre, television and OTT; you release it in that aspect, which has been a very advantageous thing", the Brahmastra actor concluded.