Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor reacts to paps calling him 'dad-to-be', video goes viral

It was on June 27, just after two months and a few days after their marriage on April 14, when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor broke the internet as the couple announced their first pregnancy. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a photo from the hospital with the caption, "Our baby coming soon". Ranbir is sitting beside her in the picture as the actress looks happily at the monitor.

As Ranbir was promoting his upcoming film Shamshera in Mumbai on Wednesday, July 6, he was caught by the paparazzi who congratulated him on the good news and called him 'dad to be'. The actor thanked them and hilariously responded by saying, "Tu chacha ban gaya, tu mama ban gaya".



In the latter half of the video, shared by the celebrity photographer Manav Manglani on his Instagram account, the paps asked him if he has a message for Ranveer Singh who celebrated his 37th birthday today. The Tamasha actor turned to the paps and added, "Super guy, Happy birthday, I love you".

Coming to Shamshera, the period actioner stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, along with Ranbir, in pivotal roles. Kapoor plays a double role for the first time in his career, as the dacoit Shamshera and his son Balli in the film slated to release on July 22. The Karan Malhotra directorial is one of the most highly awaited films as it marks Ranbir's comeback to the big screen after four years as his last theatrical release was Sanju in 2018.



After Shamshera, the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with his wife Alia Bhatt for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the first part of the trilogy set in Astraverse. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy also feature in the film scheduled to release on September 9.