Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat, Gully Boy, 83, powerful performances of the Cirkus actor

Let's take a look at some of the finest performances of Ranveer Singh who celebrates his 37th birthday today, i.e. July 6.
Ranveer Singh is said to be a chameleon as he gets into the skin of his characters and owns them completely on-screen. From his debut in Band Baajaa Baaraat to his latest release Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer's performances have always been loved by the masses and the classes. As the actor turns 37 today, here's a look at seven of his finest acts. (All images: File photos)
1. Dil Dhadakne Do
Ranveer Singh's most restrained performance came in Zoya Akhtar's dysfunctional family drama Dil Dhadakne Do in 2015 in which he played the character of Kabir Mehra. His chemistry with Priyanka Chopra who played his sister Ayesha Mehra was the major highlight of the film.
2. Bajirao Mastani
In 2015, Ranveer Singh surprised the audience once again when he portrayed Peshwa Bajirao I reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the 2013 romantic drama Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his amazing act in the historical.
3. Padmaavat
Ranveer collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the third time in Padmaavat in 2018 portraying Alauddin Khilji and his evil, menacing act won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Critics. People couldn't stop themselves from copying his dance steps on the track Khalbali.
4. Simmba
In 2018, Ranveer became a police officer Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao in Simmba and he is most proud of this film as he considers playing a masala commercial character on-screen the toughest job. The actor will return with the sequel in Rohit Shetty's cop universe.
5. Gully Boy
Ranveer won the second Filmfare Award for Best Actor when he played an aspiring street rapper Murad Ahmed aka Gully Boy in Zoya Akhtar's musical drama film named Gully Boy in 2019. The actor even sang popular songs in the album such as Doori, Asli Hip Hop, and Kab Se Kab Tak.
6. 83
In 2021, Ranveer Singh portrayed Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's 83 based on India's maiden ODI World Cup win in 1983. He adapted and perfected the former cricketer's mannerisms perfectly and his superlative performance earned rave reviews from the audience and the critics.
7. Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Released in May 2022, Ranveer's latest theatrical release Jayeshbhai Jordaar didn't succeed at the box office but his performance of a Gujarati man named Jayesh Patel who fights against his own family and society to protect his wife and daughter was hugely appreciated.