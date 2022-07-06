Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2966244
HomePhotos

Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat, Gully Boy, 83, powerful performances of the Cirkus actor

Let's take a look at some of the finest performances of Ranveer Singh who celebrates his 37th birthday today, i.e. July 6.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 05, 2022, 11:44 PM IST

Ranveer Singh is said to be a chameleon as he gets into the skin of his characters and owns them completely on-screen. From his debut in Band Baajaa Baaraat to his latest release Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer's performances have always been loved by the masses and the classes. As the actor turns 37 today, here's a look at seven of his finest acts. (All images: File photos)

1. Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do
1/7

Ranveer Singh's most restrained performance came in Zoya Akhtar's dysfunctional family drama Dil Dhadakne Do in 2015 in which he played the character of Kabir Mehra. His chemistry with Priyanka Chopra who played his sister Ayesha Mehra was the major highlight of the film.

2. Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani
2/7

In 2015, Ranveer Singh surprised the audience once again when he portrayed Peshwa Bajirao I reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the 2013 romantic drama Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his amazing act in the historical.

3. Padmaavat

Padmaavat
3/7

Ranveer collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the third time in Padmaavat in 2018 portraying Alauddin Khilji and his evil, menacing act won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Critics. People couldn't stop themselves from copying his dance steps on the track Khalbali.

4. Simmba

Simmba
4/7

In 2018, Ranveer became a police officer Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao in Simmba and he is most proud of this film as he considers playing a masala commercial character on-screen the toughest job. The actor will return with the sequel in Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

5. Gully Boy

Gully Boy
5/7

Ranveer won the second Filmfare Award for Best Actor when he played an aspiring street rapper Murad Ahmed aka Gully Boy in Zoya Akhtar's musical drama film named Gully Boy in 2019. The actor even sang popular songs in the album such as Doori, Asli Hip Hop, and Kab Se Kab Tak.

6. 83

83
6/7

In 2021, Ranveer Singh portrayed Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's 83 based on India's maiden ODI World Cup win in 1983. He adapted and perfected the former cricketer's mannerisms perfectly and his superlative performance earned rave reviews from the audience and the critics.

7. Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Jayeshbhai Jordaar
7/7

Released in May 2022, Ranveer's latest theatrical release Jayeshbhai Jordaar didn't succeed at the box office but his performance of a Gujarati man named Jayesh Patel who fights against his own family and society to protect his wife and daughter was hugely appreciated.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This actress was cheated on by superstar, became unwed mother, saw poverty; later her daughter became top...
6 Indian foods that are banned abroad
7 rarest reptiles in world
This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...
6 forts in India that were never conquered
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mukesh Ambani's gift for Reliance Jio customers, unlimited voice calling, 2GB daily data and much more for just Rs....
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews