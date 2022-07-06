Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat, Gully Boy, 83, powerful performances of the Cirkus actor

Ranveer Singh is said to be a chameleon as he gets into the skin of his characters and owns them completely on-screen. From his debut in Band Baajaa Baaraat to his latest release Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer's performances have always been loved by the masses and the classes. As the actor turns 37 today, here's a look at seven of his finest acts. (All images: File photos)