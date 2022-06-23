Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor's new poster unveiled ahead of film's trailer release, netizens call it 'dhamaka'

Ranbir Kapoor-Shamshera/Instagram

Ahead of the Shamshera trailer release on Friday, the new poster of Ranbir Kapoor was unveiled by the production company Yash Raj Productions on its social media handles on June 23. The poster was captioned, "The protector of his tribe, the legend of his land - Shamshera. #ShamsheraTrailer out tomorrow!"

This is Ranbir's second poster from Shamshera after the first poster was leaked on the internet before it was released officially. Before Ranbir's poster, first-look posters of Vaani Kapoor as the golden girl Sona and Sanjay Dutt as Daroga Shuddh Singh were also shared on Thursday itself.

As soon as the new poster was dropped, Ranbir's fans filled the comments section praising the never-seen-before rugged avatar of the superstar actor. Many netizens called the poster 'dhamaka', 'mind-blowing', and 'epic', with some even asking the makers to drop the trailer as soon as possible.

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh (Dutt). This is the story of Shamshera (Kapoor), a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe.



Shamshera is helmed by Karan Malhotra who made his directorial debut with Agneepath in 2012 which also starred Dutt as the leading antagonist named Kancha Cheena. It was an official remake of the 1990 film of the same name and had Hrithik Roshan playing Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, originally played by Amitabh Bachchan.

In 2015, Karan made the sports drama Brothers, which was again an official remake of the 2011 Hollywood film Warrior. Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra played the roles originally played by Joel Edgarton and Tom Hardy respectively.

With the upcoming film starring Ranbir in the titular role, Karan promises an original story of the legend who relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022.