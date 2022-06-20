Ranbir Kapoor lifts Shraddha Kapoor in his arms in new LEAKED pic from Luv Ranjan's film

Headlines

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

Yamuna flooding in Delhi: Water flows back towards city, reaches near Supreme Court, water shortage looming

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Meet Lucknow's 'rocket woman' who is spearheading Chandrayaan 3 mission; education, career details

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Rs 2,000 Notes Withdrawn From Circulation: RBI Governor clarifies decision; answers all questions

Manipur Violence: Gunfight between militants and security forces underway in Imphal

Will not backstab or blackmail, says DK Shivakumar amid rift over Karnataka CM race

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

HomeBollywood

india

Ranbir Kapoor lifts Shraddha Kapoor in his arms in new LEAKED pic from Luv Ranjan's film

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor can be seen in casual outfits in the new leaked pic from the sets of their upcoming film in Spain.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are currently shooting in Spain for Luv Rangan's next film, whose title hasn't been revealed by the makers yet. This is the first time that the Brahmastra actor is paired up with the Stree actress for a project and their chemistry is being appreciated in the behind-the-scenes pictures and videos which are getting leaked from the film's sets.

In the latest photo, Ranbir can be seen lifting Shraddha in his arms and both are seen smiling widely in the picture wearing casual cool clothes with their stylish sunglasses. The photo, which has been extensively shared by the fan pages of both the stars, has now gone viral across the internet.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on Republic Day next year, i.e. January 26, 2023, had its change of plans and will now release on the occasion of Holi next year, i.e. March 8, 2023. Seeing the leaked pictures, fans are keenly awaiting to see Ranbir and Shraddha together on the big screen.

Talking about the filmmaker Luv Ranjan, he is well known for his association with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan whom he directed in his first four romantic comedies namely Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vaani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor shoot dance number for Luv Ranjan's untitled film in Spain, leaked video goes viral

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera whose poster was recently leaked online showing the star in his rugged look as a dacoit. Slated to release on July 22, the Yash Raj Productions film features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, apart from the Sanju star.

And Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3, will soon start shooting for Vishal Furia's Naagin playing the lead character of the serpent queen in the supernatural thriller film. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1 highlights: Ashwin creates history, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal close at 80/0

'That's an alarming collapse': Fans slam Indian batting performance for dismal display against Bangladesh

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

Protective elephant herd forms circle to shield young ones from predators, video is viral

Delhi flood havoc finally over? Yamuna water level stabilizes, to recede below ‘dangerous’ level soon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE