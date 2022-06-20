Ranbir Kapoor lifts Shraddha Kapoor in his arms in new LEAKED pic from Luv Ranjan's film

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor can be seen in casual outfits in the new leaked pic from the sets of their upcoming film in Spain.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are currently shooting in Spain for Luv Rangan's next film, whose title hasn't been revealed by the makers yet. This is the first time that the Brahmastra actor is paired up with the Stree actress for a project and their chemistry is being appreciated in the behind-the-scenes pictures and videos which are getting leaked from the film's sets.

In the latest photo, Ranbir can be seen lifting Shraddha in his arms and both are seen smiling widely in the picture wearing casual cool clothes with their stylish sunglasses. The photo, which has been extensively shared by the fan pages of both the stars, has now gone viral across the internet.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on Republic Day next year, i.e. January 26, 2023, had its change of plans and will now release on the occasion of Holi next year, i.e. March 8, 2023. Seeing the leaked pictures, fans are keenly awaiting to see Ranbir and Shraddha together on the big screen.

Talking about the filmmaker Luv Ranjan, he is well known for his association with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan whom he directed in his first four romantic comedies namely Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vaani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.



READ | Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor shoot dance number for Luv Ranjan's untitled film in Spain, leaked video goes viral

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in Karan Malhotra's Shamshera whose poster was recently leaked online showing the star in his rugged look as a dacoit. Slated to release on July 22, the Yash Raj Productions film features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, apart from the Sanju star.

And Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3, will soon start shooting for Vishal Furia's Naagin playing the lead character of the serpent queen in the supernatural thriller film.