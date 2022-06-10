Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor shoot dance number for Luv Ranjan's untitled film in Spain, leaked video goes viral

Ranbir-Shraddha/File photo

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's most anticipated Luv Ranjan's next has been the talk of the town for a long time. The stars have been spotted shooting for a song from the film in Spain and a BTS video from the sets showcasing Ranbir matching steps with the choreographer while Shraddha looks on has gone viral on the internet.

The film marks the first collaboration between Shraddha and Ranbir. The film's title is yet to be announced by the makers.

Coming back to the leaked video, in it, a choreographer is seen performing dance steps with Ranbir while directing Shraddha who is seen sporting a short yellow dress under a shade. Ranbir's back is facing the camera and he seems to be donning an all-white denim look teamed with a white shirt with a tinge of blue. The video is currently doing rounds among the fan clubs.

Check out the video below:



Earlier, while hopping onto her social media, Shraddha had shared a glimpse of the shoot on her Instagram Stories as she reached Spain capturing a road journey with a song in the background. While tagging the location and her hair and makeup artists, Shraddha Naik and Nikita Menon the actress wrote, "Hola!"

Luv Ranjan’s untitled next directorial featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be released on Republic Day, January 26, 2023.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's next release is Ayan Mukerji directed Brahmastra which will release on September 9, 2022. His upcoming projects also include Shamshera and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen playing the role of Naagin in Vishal Furia’s film.