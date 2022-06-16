Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji feels 'energised' after seeing response to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer's trailer

Brahmastra The Film/Instagram

The trailer of one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema, Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles was finally released on Wednesday, June 15. Now, the film's director Ayan Mukerji has expressed his gratitude to everyone for showering 'love, encouragement, and excitement' on the trailer.

Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, June 16, Ayan penned down a note that read, "Hello everyone, Yesterday was a very very big moment in the Brahmastra journey with the launch of our Trailer. A deeply heartfelt THANK You for the love, encouragement and excitement that the Trailer is receiving. It means... everything to me."

"I feel so energised today - as we enter this last lap leading up to our film's release! We will give all that energy and more... our absolute best - to give you guys - a new amazing cinematic experience with Brahmastra.... one that I hope you will feel proud of! September 9th - Here we come!”, his note continued.

With Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji returns to direction after nine years as he last helmed Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone's romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013. Before YJHD, he made his directorial debut with Wake Up Sid in 2009 which also starred Ranbir in the lead role along with Konkona Sen Sharma.



READ | Brahmastra trailer: Netizens applaud Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's chemistry, call it 'zabardast'

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the fantasy adventure stars Amitabh Bachchan, South superstar Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Since the trailer release, the netizens have been applauding the VFX calling the film a true visual spectacle that needs to be experienced on the biggest screen.

Ayan has planned Brahmastra as the trilogy, a three-part film franchise, and the beginning of India’s first original universe The Astraverse. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is slated to released in cinemas on September 9.