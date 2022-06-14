Brahmastra trailer first impression: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film is a visual treat for moviegoers

Brahmastra

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva trailer will be out tomorrow, but I have been among few who have got the opportunity to witness this surprise package before the world. The reason why I stated 'surprise package' is because the trailer has left me spellbound, speechless, and excited. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy's film is something that has the ability to change the fantasy adventure genre in Bollywood, FOREVER!

Without giving out much, I will try to express my experience in a few words. I was given a 3D glass to watch the trailer, and the first thought that came to my mind is, 'Why 3D?' Well, I got my answer, as soon as the trailer started. The trailer starts with a glimpse of celebrated star Nagarjuna and his mighty persona. The very first shot of the trailer tells you that 'you're in for an unknown yet thrilling adventure.' Soon, we are introduced to Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) and Isha (Alia Bhatt), and their chemistry charms the screen. The leads' chemistry is enduring, but more than that, it's the plot and the concept of Astras that will stun you. Shiva is bestowed with the power to control fire. There is a scene where Shiva tells Isha "Aag mujhe jalati nahi," and he says with such conviction that you are invested in his world. Later, we are introduced to the universe's biggest force, the Astras. In a brief, the trailer gives you a glimpse of how Shiva and other entities are connected to Astras, but we will keep that for you to experience.

Brahmastra Part one is the story of self-discovery with the age-old good vs evil clash. However, the visually rich story-telling, backed by grand visuals will leave you astonished and interested. This is director Ayan Mukerji's dream project, and every frame of the trailer echoes his passion for the series. Another major plus point of the trailer is Pritam's music. The BGM was hair-raising, and it gives you goosebumps multiple times. In conclusion, I would like to say that Brahmastra can be India's answer to the biggest epic adventures in the world, at par with Lords of the Rings, and Avatar. The combination of Indian mythology with modern storytelling will surely amaze the audience.