Shamshera teaser: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt's lethal avatars make netizens say film will beat KGF, RRR

Shamshera teaser out: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera's official teaser is now out. YRF on Wednesday dropped the first teaser of the highly-anticipated period drama Shamshera, which also happens to be Ranbir's comeback film after a gap of nearly four years. The actor's last outing was Sanju in 2018. In Karan Malhotra-directed Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor is playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero for the first time in his career.

The nearly one-and-a-half-minute teaser's first shot may remind many of Mad Max: Fury Road, or closer home Baahubali's scene where the subjects are ill-treated. Then enters Sanjay Dutt -- who essays the role of authoritarian general Shudh Singh, with a loony laugh, enjoying the ill-treatment meted out to his subjects. This is followed by a back shot of Ranbir riding a horse, and visuals of cavalry on a battlefield almost engaging in a war. Then, a side profile close-up shot of Ranbir riding a horse is revealed giving fans a glimpse of his lethal avatar. He is projected as some kind of a saviour, leading the charge, and wielding a pickaxe against his enemies.

The teaser also gives fans a glimpse of the fictitious city of Kaza where the film is supposedly set.

The teaser seems impressive and fans have been lauding it for its VFX. Some even went on to declare the film a blockbuster hit, mentioning that the film has the scope of beating RRR and KGF Chapter 2 at the box office.

Check out the teaser below:

Shamshera is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. Ranbir will be seen in the role of Shamshera, while Sanjay essays Ranbir's arch-enemy.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.