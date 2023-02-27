Search icon
Shamita Shetty opens up on not getting enough work, says 'it’s been very frustrating'

Shamita Shetty revealed how her journey has made her stronger and said that she still has hopes that people will recognize her talent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 05:35 PM IST

Credit: Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Shamita Shetty who recently appeared in Sushrut Jain’s directional The Tenant talked about being in the industry for 20 years but not being able to show her creativity more as an artist. Though she made her debut with the movie Mohabbatien in 2000 but hasn’t got much work since then.

The Tenant actress says, “I have been around for around 20 years. My first release was in 2000. It has not been an easy journey. Sometimes it’s not just about the money, it’s also for an artist as an artist has to be able to express her creativity. So, it’s been very frustrating for me to not be able to do that enough. Because I’ve barely had any film releases,”

Shamita Shetty further continues to reveal how her journey has made her stronger and that she still has hopes that people will recognize her talent as she says, “I have learned a lot about myself as an individual as a person with all that I have faced over the years. It has made me a stronger person today”

The actress adds, “I believe in myself and in my talent. I have hope. If I didn’t have hope, I wouldn’t keep going. Every time I’m given a project, I start working on it on the character. With every film, I’ve learned how much I love performing. It’s a different high for me.” 

For the unversed, The Tenant is an engaging story that depicts how teenage boys develop a crush on older women and how a single woman is denied of her desires. Shamita Shetty plays the role of glamourous model-cum-painter Meera who develops an unlikely friendship with a young boy Bharat Sharma. The movie was released in 2021. Though the actress hasn’t announced any of her recent projects, she wishes things change for her and that people recognize her talent.

Read|Watch: Sophie Choudry gets into argument with Kangana Ranaut's security guard in viral video

From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra steal our hearts with their dreamy attires, see pics
Discover top 6 most beautiful places to celebrate Holi in India
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
First-image
Wordle 618 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
