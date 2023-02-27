Watch: Sophie Choudry gets into argument with Kangana Ranaut's security guard in viral video

Credit: Kangana Ranaut fanpage/Twitter

On Monday, Sophie Choudry got into a verbal spat with Kangana Ranaut's security guard and a video of the same is now going viral on social media. In the clip, she can be seen telling the guard to go to the apartment where Kangana takes dance classes or to stand outside the building premises.

For the uninitiated, Sophie lives in the same building where Kangana takes dance classes. The video was shared by ETimes and has now gone viral, Kangana Ranaut fans have reacted to the incident. One of them wrote, “Another Example How Much Hate This #Bollywood People Have For #IndianArmy #KanganaRanaut 's Bodyguard A CRPF Jawan Just doing His Job But This So Called High-Class People Have Problem With That Also No Wonder @KanganaTeam Call Out This #AntiNational People!!! #SophieChoudry.”

Another Example How Much Hate This #Bollywood People Have For #IndianArmy #KanganaRanaut 's Bodyguard A CRPF Jawan Just doing His Job But This So Called High Class People Have Problem With That Also No Wonder @KanganaTeam Call Out This #AntiNational People!!! #SophieChoudry pic.twitter.com/sb1JTXSqWd — Pooja #Tejas In Cinemas Soon.. (@PoojaKRFan) February 27, 2023

The second one said, “Shame on @Sophie_Choudry for her utterly odious act with a CRPF personnel. You are a so-called literate person who behaves sophisticatedly with help of glamour but not has basic Human etiquette. Go and learn this first. Disgusting.” The third one said, “Have some shame @Sophie_Choudry ....he is nothing personal against you and your camp buddies....he is just doing his duty and following the procedure of #KanganaRanaut who got y plus security because of lacs of death threats.... Atleast be humble who are serving the nation.”

Meanwhile, Kangana talked about her mother and tweeted, “Please note my mother is not rich because of me, I come from a family of politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen. Mom has been a teacher for more than 25 years, film mafia must understand where my attitude comes from and why I can’t do cheap stuff and dance in weddings like them.”

In a thread, Kangana continued, “Bhikhari film mafia ne mere attitude to mera arrogance kaha, kyunki main dusari ladkiyon ki tarah giggle karna, item number karna, shaadiyon pe nachna, raat ko bulaaye jaane pe heros ke kamron mein jana yeh sab keliye saaf mana kiya (Because I refused to giggle like other girls, didn’t do item numbers, didn’t dance at weddings and refused to go to heroes’ rooms at nights), they declared me mad and tried to jail me. Is this attitude or integrity?”

