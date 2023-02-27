Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Sophie Choudry gets into argument with Kangana Ranaut's security guard in viral video

Sophie Choudry lives in the same building where Kangana Ranaut takes dance classes. She got into a verbal spat with the actresses' guard when he was standing outside the building.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 05:35 PM IST

Watch: Sophie Choudry gets into argument with Kangana Ranaut's security guard in viral video
Credit: Kangana Ranaut fanpage/Twitter

On Monday, Sophie Choudry got into a verbal spat with Kangana Ranaut's security guard and a video of the same is now going viral on social media. In the clip, she can be seen telling the guard to go to the apartment where Kangana takes dance classes or to stand outside the building premises.

For the uninitiated, Sophie lives in the same building where Kangana takes dance classes. The video was shared by ETimes and has now gone viral, Kangana Ranaut fans have reacted to the incident. One of them wrote, “Another Example How Much Hate This #Bollywood People Have For #IndianArmy #KanganaRanaut 's Bodyguard A CRPF Jawan Just doing His Job But This So Called High-Class People Have Problem With That Also No Wonder @KanganaTeam  Call Out This #AntiNational People!!! #SophieChoudry.”

The second one said, “Shame on @Sophie_Choudry for her utterly odious act with a CRPF personnel. You are a so-called literate person who behaves sophisticatedly with help of glamour but not has basic Human etiquette. Go and learn this first. Disgusting.”  The third one said, “Have some shame @Sophie_Choudry ....he is nothing personal against you and your camp buddies....he is just doing his duty and following the procedure of #KanganaRanaut who got y plus security because of lacs of death threats.... Atleast be humble who are serving the nation.” 

Meanwhile, Kangana talked about her mother and tweeted, “Please note my mother is not rich because of me, I come from a family of politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen. Mom has been a teacher for more than 25 years, film mafia must understand where my attitude comes from and why I can’t do cheap stuff and dance in weddings like them.”

In a thread, Kangana continued, “Bhikhari film mafia ne mere attitude to mera arrogance kaha, kyunki main dusari ladkiyon ki tarah giggle karna, item number karna, shaadiyon pe nachna, raat ko bulaaye jaane pe heros ke kamron mein jana yeh sab keliye saaf mana kiya (Because I refused to giggle like other girls, didn’t do item numbers, didn’t dance at weddings and refused to go to heroes’ rooms at nights), they declared me mad and tried to jail me. Is this attitude or integrity?”

Read|Watch: Anupam Kher's mother's reaction as he wins award for The Kashmir Files goes viral

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Poonam Jhawer, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar's Mohra heroine who is now bold Instagram star
From Kajol, Anushka Sharma to Disha Patani: Actors who slayed in monokinis before Deepika Padukone
5 times bride-to-be Kiara Advani absolutely nailed bridal looks, see pics
XXX star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold bikini photos
Who is 'Orry' Orhan Awatramani, best friend of Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Postpone NEET PG 2023: Big day for agitating doctors today, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.