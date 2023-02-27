Watch: Anupam Kher's mother's reaction as he wins award for The Kashmir Files goes viral

Credit: Anupam Kher/Twitter

Anupam Kher, one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood industry, bagged the award for Extraordinary Performance of the Year at an event for The Kashmir Files. The actor showed the award to his mother with whom he shares a great bond and his mother, Dulari Kher’s reaction is what every son wishes for after a big achievement.

On Sunday, after winning the award for Extraordinary Performance of the Year, The Kashmir Files actor shared his achievement with his mother and captured her reaction. Anupam Kher then posted the video on twitter and wrote, “माँ को @CNNnews18 की तरफ़ से मिला #ExtraordinaryParformanceOfTheYear का अवार्ड दिखाया! उन्होंने कहा,“ तुझे तो हज़ारों अवार्ड मिलेंगे! अगर कोई भी काम मेहनत से और सच्चे दिल से करो तो इनाम ज़रूर मिलता है!” जय माता दी!#DulariRocks #TheKashmirFiles #Actor #News18ReelsAwards ( I showed my mother the award received from CNN News 18 for #ExtraordinaryPerfomanceOfTheYear, She said, “You will get 1000 of awards. If you do some work with all your heart and hardwork then you’ll definitely be rewarded”)

The video starts with Anupam Kher telling his mother Dulari Kher about him winning the award and asking if she is happy to which she replies, “Mai bhut khush hun (I am very happy).” The actor continues to say, “Maine yeh Kashmir Files ka award un sabhi Kashmiri ke liye kiya jinhe ghar se nikal diya tha, toh accha kara de kar? (I dedicated the award to those Kashmiris who lost their homes, so did I do good by dedicating the award?).”

His mother replies, “Bhut accha kara, vo sab bhut khush hai film dekhkar, mujhe log milte hai puchte hai kaise kari usne movie, maine kaha vo gaye the 6-7 mahine Kashmir, jinhone banayi vo gaye the Kashmir, vahan rehke aaye (Yes you did right, they all are very happy watching the film. When I meet people and they ask me how did he do the movie, I tell them you all went to Kashmir for 6-7 months, the one’s who made the movie went and stayed in Kashmir).”

The actor further asks, “Mere award ke baarien mai aap kuch kehna chahengi, mujhe sahi mila award?(Do you want to say something about my award,Am I right in receiving the award?),” Dulari Kher said, “Kyun nahi milega tujhe award, tujhe toh 1000 award milenge, kaam accha karo aur sacche dil se karo toh sab kuch milta hai( Why shouldn’t you get the award, you will get 1000 of awards, if you work wit all your heart and work hard the you get everything).”

The Kashmir Files actor then presented the award to her mother and said, “Lo aap yeh award lo aap bhi Kashmirio (You take this award, you are also Kashmiri),” to which his mother said, “haan mai Kashmiran hun(Yes I m Kashmiran).”

Read|Adhyayan Suman turns director with music video starring Vivek Oberoi, Shekhar Suman says 'one of your greatest works'