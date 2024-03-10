Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway tomorrow, Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory

Shaitaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan film records huge jump, collects Rs 18.75 crore

Farmers to start 'Rail Roko' protest amid Dilli Chalo protest, know which routes will be affected

This Sholay actor spent 2 years in jail, worked as tailor, Amitabh Bachchan gave him Rs 20 lakh but...

Child falls into borewell in Delhi's Keshopur, rescue operation underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shaitaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan film records huge jump, collects Rs 18.75 crore

Meet Umesh Keelu, whose father was a painter, lives in slum, became Army officer, his rank is...

Son surprises parents with 1st international trip, their priceless reaction is now a viral video, watch

9 foods to avoid at night

9 superfoods for smooth digestion 

8 mysteries of Bermuda's Devil's Triangle

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

Breaking News: After IPL 2024, Mohammed Shami Is Set To Miss T20 World Cup 2024 | Indian Cricket

Watch! Visuals Of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing In Canada Surfaces

India vs England Test Match Highlights: Here Are The Top 5 Takeaways From The Test Match Series 2024

Not Vijay Sethupathi, but this star kid is likely to play Vibhishan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Meet actor who was ‘romantically close’ to Zeenat Aman while she was married to Sanjay Khan, did not marry her due to…

Meet Krystyna Pyszkova, Miss World 2024, model-turned-law student who teaches underprivileged kids

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shaitaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan film records huge jump, collects Rs 18.75 crore

On day 2, as per early estimates suggested, the film Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan saw a huge jump and collected Rs 18.75 crore.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 10:10 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Shaitaan box office collection day 2
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's film Shaitaan has started well. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film has set a new record by becoming the biggest opener for a horror movie in Bollywood in the last 12 years. On day 1, the film collected Rs 14.50 crores, beating the record of Raaz 3 (2012).

On day 2, as per early estimates suggested by Sacnilk.com, the film saw a huge jump and collected Rs 18.75 crore. Shaitaan has surpassed the previous record held by the horror film starring Emraan Hashmi, Bipasha Basu, and Esha Gupta, which collected Rs 10.33 crore on day 1. Not only has "Shaitaan" broken a record that stood for a decade, but it has also renewed confidence in the horror genre.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

After Raaz 3, the second-biggest opening in the horror genre was Sunny Leone-starrer, Ragini MMS 2 (2014). The Ekta Kapoor's erotic horror minted Rs 8.25 crore on its opening day. Bollywood's third-biggest opener in the horror genre is Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, with Rs 5.10 crores. 

Jyotika on returning to Bollywood with Shaitaan after 25 years

Talking about her return to Bollywood after so many years, the actress shared, "It's my re-entry in Bollywood after 25 years, and I think what I am really looking out for in a film today, after doing numerous roles and different kinds of cinema down south, is something meaningful, something with great content. I am looking out for even 2-3 good scenes for myself in a film, and I feel I could be part of it. Shaitaan is very strong role-wise, content-wise and as a film, I feel extremely proud of it so definitely that's what made me choose it." Before Shaitaan, Jyothika's last Hindi film was Priyadarshan's directorial, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998).

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. Shaitaan is the official remake of the Gujarat film, Vash (2023). Shaitaan is set to theatrically release on March 8, 2024.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who has net worth of Rs 30710 crore, much richer than CEOs of Apple, Microsoft, he is..

MIW vs GGT WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants

Elon Musk-owned X introduces ‘Articles’ to post long-form written content, only available for...

Massive fire breaks out at MP secretariat building in Bhopal, CM Mohan Yadav says 'under control'

Meet man, an Indian, owns world's most expensive yacht worth Rs 1000 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement