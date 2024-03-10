Shaitaan box office collection day 2: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan film records huge jump, collects Rs 18.75 crore

On day 2, as per early estimates suggested, the film Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan saw a huge jump and collected Rs 18.75 crore.

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan's film Shaitaan has started well. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film has set a new record by becoming the biggest opener for a horror movie in Bollywood in the last 12 years. On day 1, the film collected Rs 14.50 crores, beating the record of Raaz 3 (2012).

On day 2, as per early estimates suggested by Sacnilk.com, the film saw a huge jump and collected Rs 18.75 crore. Shaitaan has surpassed the previous record held by the horror film starring Emraan Hashmi, Bipasha Basu, and Esha Gupta, which collected Rs 10.33 crore on day 1. Not only has "Shaitaan" broken a record that stood for a decade, but it has also renewed confidence in the horror genre.

After Raaz 3, the second-biggest opening in the horror genre was Sunny Leone-starrer, Ragini MMS 2 (2014). The Ekta Kapoor's erotic horror minted Rs 8.25 crore on its opening day. Bollywood's third-biggest opener in the horror genre is Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, with Rs 5.10 crores.

Jyotika on returning to Bollywood with Shaitaan after 25 years

Talking about her return to Bollywood after so many years, the actress shared, "It's my re-entry in Bollywood after 25 years, and I think what I am really looking out for in a film today, after doing numerous roles and different kinds of cinema down south, is something meaningful, something with great content. I am looking out for even 2-3 good scenes for myself in a film, and I feel I could be part of it. Shaitaan is very strong role-wise, content-wise and as a film, I feel extremely proud of it so definitely that's what made me choose it." Before Shaitaan, Jyothika's last Hindi film was Priyadarshan's directorial, Akshaye Khanna-starrer Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998).

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. Shaitaan is the official remake of the Gujarat film, Vash (2023). Shaitaan is set to theatrically release on March 8, 2024.