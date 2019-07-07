Shahid Kapoor shares first picture of wife Mira Rajput which he saved, his message screams 'best husband ever'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput complete four years of togetherness today. Shahid had surprised one and all by going for an arranged marriage back in 2015. The world got to know about Mira Rajput ever since. The two are now parents to two children Misha and Zain Kapoor, but their romance still continues to melt us.

It was one such moment when Shahid Kapoor shared the first ever picture he saved of his wife Mira Rajput. Sharing the photo, the actor had the most romantic message, one that would scream 'best husband ever'. He called Mira life, and thanked her for being in his life.

"Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is #life. I love you @mira.kapoor thank you for being you," wrote Shahid while sharing a photo of Mira which appears to be from her college days.

Take a look at the picture here:

For the uninitiated, Shahid Kapoor was prepping for Udta Punjab when he met Mira Rajput for the first time. The actor is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Kabir Singh. The movie is the Hindi adaptation of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.