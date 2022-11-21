Shah Rukh Khan to receive Honorary Award at Red Sea International Film Festival, Pathaan actor reacts

Shah Rukh Khan/File photo

Launched in 2019, the first edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival took place last year with Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh's 83 as its closing film. After a year, the festival is set for its second edition to be held in the same city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from December 1 to December 2 this year.

On Sunday, November 20, The Red Sea International Film Festival announced that the legendary Indian actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan will receive an Honorary Award for his exceptional contribution to the film industry, during the opening ceremony of the festival’s second edition in Jeddah, on the Eastern shore of the Red Sea.

Reacting to this recognition, the Swades actor has said, "I am truly honored to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community."

Shah Rukh is currently in Jeddah itself shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki. The film stars Taapsee Pannu along with Boman Irani. The story highlights the rampant use by Indians of an illegal backdoor route called 'Donkey Flight', to immigrate to countries like Canada and the USA.



READ | Shah Rukh Khan states he's not being arrogant when he says Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki will be 'superhits'

The film is produced by Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan under their banner Red Chilies Entertainment and is slated to release on December 22, 2023. Dunki is Hirani's sixth film after his commercial and critical blockbusters namely Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju.

Before Dunki, Shah Rukh will be seen in two actioners - Pathaan and Jawan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the former will hit theatres on January 25 and the latter, helmed by Atlee, is slated to release on June 2. It will be after nineteen years that three films of SRK will release in the same calendar year as Main Hoon Na, Swades, and Veer Zaara hit theatres in 2004.