Shah Rukh Khan states he's not being arrogant when he says Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki will be 'superhits'

Talking about his three upcoming films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan said, "I am not nervous. I think they are wonderful films."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 09:58 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan/File photo

Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a grand comeback to the big screen after four years and more with three films set to release in 2023. King Khan will be first seen in Siddharth Anand's actioner Pathaan in January, his next film is Atlee's actioner Jawan in June, and finally, he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy Dunki in December.

Though SRK's last theatrical release Zero was a commercial failure, the superstar is pretty confident that all his upcoming films will be 'superhits'. The Swades actor explained why he thinks so at the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair recently where he also received the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award.

Speaking at the event, Shah Rukh said, "People think I am pompous if I answer it the way, I answer honestly. I don't think I need to be nervous. They (films) all are going to be superhit films. I would like to explain the lack of arrogance in this statement - that's the belief I sleep with and wake up with. That is the belief that makes me, at the age of 57, go do stunts, jump, work 18 hours a day. Because if I did not have the belief, at the end of it all, I am doing to make a great product lots of people are going to like, I would not be able to do it."

SRK, who recently celebrated his 57th birthday on November 2, continued, "This is not an arrogant statement this is what I believe as I sit there. I am not nervous. I think they are wonderful films. it's a child-like belief, that look ‘I have done my best, prepare my best. I am going to pass with flying colours’. it happened to lots of us, at least to me, when I was a young kid. I remember acing my mathematics exam. I did very well and in result, I got 3 out of 100. But, I thought I really did well. Sometimes that happens with movies also. I do make a Zero, sometimes what I put in comes to effort and for, and it becomes Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge".

