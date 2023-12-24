Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

A special screening of Dunki will be held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, December 24. The comedy drama is Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's first collaboration.

After the two blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's third film of 2023. Released in the cinemas worldwide on December 21, the comedy drama is based on the concept of illegal immigration. The Rajkumar Hirani film features Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kocchar, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, and Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance.

A special screening of Dunki will be held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, December 24. As the subject of the film is immensely relatable and speaks the voice of illegal immigrants and conditions abroad, it's indeed a worth watch for the parliamentary authorities and it certainly makes it a film that should be watched by every one. Shah Rukh Khan fans have shared their excitement over this proud moment with comments such as, "Make it tax-free", and "Tax-free karwaao please (Please make it tax-free)".

Talking about its box office collections, Dunki has grossed over Rs 150 crore worldwide and Rs 75 crore net in India within three days of its release. The film collected Rs 29.20 crore on its opening day, then saw a drop in its collections on the second day with the earnings of Rs 20.12 crore, and bounced back on its third day and collected Rs 26 crore.

The film has clashed at the box office with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's pan-India actioner Salaar, which has minted Rs 243 crore worldwide in its first two days. It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles.

Coming back to Dunki, it is Rajkumar Hirani's fifth directorial after Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014), and Sanju (2018). All his previous films have been critically and commercially acclaimed with the last three turning out to be huge money spinners.



READ | Rajkumar Hirani reveals he decided to work with Shah Rukh Khan after watching Cirkus: 'Had to wait for 20 years'